‘Bride of Charlie’ row: 5 bizarre claims made by Candace Owens in new series on Erika Kirk

A public feud between conservative commentator Candace Owens and activist Erika Kirk has intensified online after Owens released a multi-part series titled ‘Bride of Charlie’, in which she raises controversial claims about Kirk’s life, finances, and public persona. The online feud between Candace Owens and Erika Kirk escalates as Owens releases 'Bride of Charlie,' alleging discrepancies in Kirk's life and claims (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, REUTERS/Rebecca Cook)

The series has gone viral across social media platforms and YouTube, drawing both support and criticism. Owens’ claims, many of which remain unverified, have fueled a growing online debate and speculation around Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk's widow.

Five claims made by Candace Owens in “Bride of Charlie” Disputing Erika Kirk's claim of primary financial provider In her video series and accompanying commentary, Owens questions several aspects of Erika Kirk’s public narrative, including her role in the family and professional background. Owens openly challenged Erika Kirk's portrayal of herself as a primary financial provider while Charlie was building his political platform.

Owens questions Erika's claim of helping victims of sex trafficking Owens also questioned Erika Kirk’s earlier statements about humanitarian work, including claims that she had helped victims of sex trafficking, arguing in the series that the timeline of those efforts did not fully match the public record.

Erika's behavior post Charlie's death Owens has also suggested that aspects of the official narrative surrounding Charlie Kirk’s death deserve closer scrutiny. On her podcast, Owens started posing pointed queries regarding Erika Kirk's behavior. She said, “In my imagination, I just thought she would be more upset.”

Questions Erika and Charlie's relationship timeline Owens also questioned Erika Kirk’s public statements about her life and role in the marriage, suggesting in the Bride of Charlie series that parts of her narrative may not align with publicly available records or timelines connected to Charlie Kirk’s rise in conservative politics.

Linked Erika to MK Ultra Owens veers into murkier ground in her series, pointing to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a Romanian church implicated in a child trafficking scandal, tying Erika's family tangentially to occult, and associating her childhood school with what she refers to as MK Ultra-adjacent characters.

Owens does not charge Erika with any crimes; however, she rhythms and orders all hint at a greater mystery that has not yet been solved.

Candace Owens receives online backlash Erika Kirk, who became CEO of Turning Point USA following her husband’s death, has previously rejected allegations linking her to conspiracy theories about the assassination and has urged critics to stop spreading misinformation.

The series has sparked strong reactions online, with critics accusing Owens of targeting Erika Kirk personally and amplifying conspiracy theories related to Charlie Kirk’s death. The feud has played out publicly through social media posts, podcast episodes, and commentary videos.

A user on X wrote, “Candace Owens is launching an 'investigative' series into Erika Kirk. She’s calling it “Bride of Charlie” as a play on “Bride of Chucky,” which is offensive to both Erika and Charlie.”

Another user on X, "Politics on X", wrote, "CANDACE OWENS' NEW DOCUMENARTY & "INVESTIGATIVE" SERIES, "THE BRIDE OF CHARLIE", FAILS TO DELIVER, ANYTHING."