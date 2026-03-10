‘Bride of Charlie’ row: 5 bizarre claims made by Candace Owens in new series on Erika Kirk
The online feud between Candace Owens and Erika Kirk escalates as Owens releases 'Bride of Charlie,' alleging discrepancies in Kirk's life and claims
A public feud between conservative commentator Candace Owens and activist Erika Kirk has intensified online after Owens released a multi-part series titled ‘Bride of Charlie’, in which she raises controversial claims about Kirk’s life, finances, and public persona.
The series has gone viral across social media platforms and YouTube, drawing both support and criticism. Owens’ claims, many of which remain unverified, have fueled a growing online debate and speculation around Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk's widow.
Read more: Charlie Kirk told pastor he was going to get killed? Candace Owens' new claims
Five claims made by Candace Owens in “Bride of Charlie”
Disputing Erika Kirk's claim of primary financial provider
In her video series and accompanying commentary, Owens questions several aspects of Erika Kirk’s public narrative, including her role in the family and professional background. Owens openly challenged Erika Kirk's portrayal of herself as a primary financial provider while Charlie was building his political platform.
Owens questions Erika's claim of helping victims of sex trafficking
Owens also questioned Erika Kirk’s earlier statements about humanitarian work, including claims that she had helped victims of sex trafficking, arguing in the series that the timeline of those efforts did not fully match the public record.
Erika's behavior post Charlie's death
Owens has also suggested that aspects of the official narrative surrounding Charlie Kirk’s death deserve closer scrutiny. On her podcast, Owens started posing pointed queries regarding Erika Kirk's behavior. She said, “In my imagination, I just thought she would be more upset.”
Questions Erika and Charlie's relationship timeline
Owens also questioned Erika Kirk’s public statements about her life and role in the marriage, suggesting in the Bride of Charlie series that parts of her narrative may not align with publicly available records or timelines connected to Charlie Kirk’s rise in conservative politics.
Linked Erika to MK Ultra
Owens veers into murkier ground in her series, pointing to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a Romanian church implicated in a child trafficking scandal, tying Erika's family tangentially to occult, and associating her childhood school with what she refers to as MK Ultra-adjacent characters.
Owens does not charge Erika with any crimes; however, she rhythms and orders all hint at a greater mystery that has not yet been solved.
Read more: Erika Kirk, TPUSA paying influencers to call Candace Owens 'demon'?
Candace Owens receives online backlash
Erika Kirk, who became CEO of Turning Point USA following her husband’s death, has previously rejected allegations linking her to conspiracy theories about the assassination and has urged critics to stop spreading misinformation.
The series has sparked strong reactions online, with critics accusing Owens of targeting Erika Kirk personally and amplifying conspiracy theories related to Charlie Kirk’s death. The feud has played out publicly through social media posts, podcast episodes, and commentary videos.
A user on X wrote, “Candace Owens is launching an 'investigative' series into Erika Kirk. She’s calling it “Bride of Charlie” as a play on “Bride of Chucky,” which is offensive to both Erika and Charlie.”
Another user on X, "Politics on X", wrote, "CANDACE OWENS' NEW DOCUMENARTY & "INVESTIGATIVE" SERIES, "THE BRIDE OF CHARLIE", FAILS TO DELIVER, ANYTHING."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More