Who was Jeff Webb? Charlie Kirk's early mentor and ‘father of cheerleading’ dies in wild pickleball accident

Jeff Webb, the Texas businessman who transformed cheerleading into a multibillion-dollar industry and served as an early mentor to conservative activist Charlie Kirk has died at the age of 76 after suffering a serious head injury in a freak pickleball accident, Cheer Daily reported. Jeff Webb, cheerleading pioneer and Charlie Kirk mentor dies at 76 after accident. (Facebook/Jeff Webb)

Who was Jeff Webb? Jeff Webb was widely known as the ‘father of modern cheerleading’. At just 24, he started a company in 1974 that later became Varsity Spirit, running it from his apartment in the early days. Over time, he changed cheerleading from a simple school activity into a huge, billion-dollar industry in the United States.

He created training camps where teams learned routines, competitions where they performed and organizations that made the rules. He also sold cheerleading items like pom-poms and uniforms.

By 2004, Varsity Spirit, based in Memphis was making over $150 million a year and controlled about 90% of the market for cheerleading equipment and services in the US, according to the New York Times.

In 1984, ESPN began showing cheerleading competitions on TV, helping the sport grow across the country. At Varsity, staff even nicknamed his private jet “Cheer Force One.”

The company was later sold for $1.5 billion in 2014 and Webb stepped away from it in 2020.

Also Read: Jeff Webb’s ‘future president’ comment on Charlie Kirk resurfaces after Varsity Spirit founder’s death

Mentor to Charlie Kirk Webb was known to be one of Kirk’s early mentors. He met Kirk when he was just 24 and later praised his leadership and potential.

“He had amazing drive. I was overwhelmed with his maturity, his intelligence. He just had so many incredible leadership qualities,” Webb said in told One America News Network interview while recalling their early meetings.

After Kirk's death, Webb told Real America’s Voice that He “had it all, charisma, faith, respect for everyone,” Webb said, adding that the US “may have a lost a future president.”

His final years After leaving Varsity, Webb focused on the International Cheer Union, an organization he also founded. In his later years, he worked to make cheerleading an Olympic sport. In 2016, when cheerleading got provisional recognition from the International Olympic Committee, he called it the “culmination of my life’s work.”

“How lucky am I?” he said. “How fortunate have I been to be able to have this idea, and to build on it and have fabulous people kind of hook their star to my vision and for us together to build this great thing," he said in a tribute video shared by Varsity Spirit.