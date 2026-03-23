Who was Jeff Webb? Charlie Kirk's early mentor and ‘father of cheerleading’ dies in wild pickleball accident
Jeff Webb, who built modern cheerleading and mentored Charlie Kirk has died after a serious accident.
Jeff Webb, the Texas businessman who transformed cheerleading into a multibillion-dollar industry and served as an early mentor to conservative activist Charlie Kirk has died at the age of 76 after suffering a serious head injury in a freak pickleball accident, Cheer Daily reported.
Who was Jeff Webb?
Jeff Webb was widely known as the ‘father of modern cheerleading’. At just 24, he started a company in 1974 that later became Varsity Spirit, running it from his apartment in the early days. Over time, he changed cheerleading from a simple school activity into a huge, billion-dollar industry in the United States.
He created training camps where teams learned routines, competitions where they performed and organizations that made the rules. He also sold cheerleading items like pom-poms and uniforms.
By 2004, Varsity Spirit, based in Memphis was making over $150 million a year and controlled about 90% of the market for cheerleading equipment and services in the US, according to the New York Times.
In 1984, ESPN began showing cheerleading competitions on TV, helping the sport grow across the country. At Varsity, staff even nicknamed his private jet “Cheer Force One.”
The company was later sold for $1.5 billion in 2014 and Webb stepped away from it in 2020.
Also Read: Jeff Webb’s ‘future president’ comment on Charlie Kirk resurfaces after Varsity Spirit founder’s death
Mentor to Charlie Kirk
Webb was known to be one of Kirk’s early mentors. He met Kirk when he was just 24 and later praised his leadership and potential.
“He had amazing drive. I was overwhelmed with his maturity, his intelligence. He just had so many incredible leadership qualities,” Webb said in told One America News Network interview while recalling their early meetings.
After Kirk's death, Webb told Real America’s Voice that He “had it all, charisma, faith, respect for everyone,” Webb said, adding that the US “may have a lost a future president.”
His final years
After leaving Varsity, Webb focused on the International Cheer Union, an organization he also founded. In his later years, he worked to make cheerleading an Olympic sport. In 2016, when cheerleading got provisional recognition from the International Olympic Committee, he called it the “culmination of my life’s work.”
“How lucky am I?” he said. “How fortunate have I been to be able to have this idea, and to build on it and have fabulous people kind of hook their star to my vision and for us together to build this great thing," he said in a tribute video shared by Varsity Spirit.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKhushi Arora
Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.Read More