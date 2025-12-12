ESPN Fantasy app down: Thousands of users complain about issues; ‘not working the first week of playoffs’

The ESPN Fantasy Football app had appeared to run into problems on December 11. Over 2,700 users had complained they were facing issues, as per Downdetector. The app was down for several users with issues being reported with Follow Live Matchup. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

Many complained that this outage came during the first week of playoffs. One person noted that the Follow Live Matchup was not working.

A cause for the outage is not known and the company has not addressed the matter.

Now, the issue appears to have been resolved. One person on X noted that the app was back working again. On Downdetector too, the number of complaints dropped drastically.

Reactions to app outage

Several people reacted on social media and the Downdetector site. “What is this bro I can’t get points for Tampa or atlanta,” one person wrote.

A person on X remarked, “ESPN fantasy app not working the first week of playoffs.”

Another added, “me trying to map out my Fantasy matchup score with the ESPN Fantasy app down,” prompting a reaction from a third person who said, “How does @ESPNFantasy app not work into the second quarter of TNF during fantasy playoffs. World wide leader in sports, what an embarrassment for @Disney @espn @RobertIger.”

ESPN Fantasy Football has a record of over 14 million people playing their game during the 2025 season.

Given the wide following, many others jumped in. “Can’t see the points but I see Kyle Pitts is killing me. Fantasy Football playoffs espn app down,” one commented.

Another remarked, “ESPN Fantasy app buggin????” Various people faced different kinds of problems. “@ESPNFantasy fix the ESPN Fantasy Football App it is not showing the players scores! This is ridiculous!,” one person remarked.

Yet another chipped in, saying, “Espn fantasy... wanna update and fix your app?.”