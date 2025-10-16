Search
Thu, Oct 16, 2025
Evergreen Park: Reports of shooting, active shooter at local Walmart, injuries reported

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Oct 16, 2025 02:35 am IST

Shooting at Evergreen Park Walmart injures multiple. several hurt fleeing; heavy police response seen in videos at West 95th St.

A shooting was reported at the Walmart near Evergreen Park in Illinois on Wednesday afternoon. There was a massive police presence at the Walmart Supercenter on West 95th Street, Evergreen Park.

Representational imahe.(Unsplash)
Representational imahe.(Unsplash)

Reports indicated that at least two people were shot, and multiple were injured while fleeing the active shooter situation. A confirmation from local authorities is awaited.

A video from the scene surfaced, which showed a massive police response in the area. Here's the video:

West 95th Street in Evergreen Park, Illinois, runs east–west through the village, just south of Chicago.

This is a breaking news.

