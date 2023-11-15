‘Every person on social media should be verified’, Nikki Haley faces backlash over ‘censorship’ remark

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley's comments on vowing to getting social media users verified when she becomes the president has attracted severe backlash. FILE PHOTO: Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley speaks at the third Republican candidates' U.S. presidential debate of the 2024 U.S. presidential campaign on November 8, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo(REUTERS)

During an interview with Fox News former U.N. Ambassador asserted that allowing people to post on social media anonymously is a "national security threat". She promised that as president, she will force "every person on social media" to be “verified by their name.”

"When I get into office, the first thing we have to do, social media accounts, social media companies, they have to show America their algorithms. Let us see why they're pushing what they're pushing. The second thing is every person on social media should be verified by their name," Haley said during an appearance on Fox News earlier in the day.

She further justified her comments by adding, “First of all, it's a national security threat. When you do that, all of a sudden people have to stand by what they say. And it gets rid of the Russian bots, the Iranian bots and the Chinese bots. And then you're going to get some civility when people know their name is next to what they say, and they know their pastor and their family members are going to see it.”

Nikki is being ripped by critics and political rivals after the comments were aired. After she called him a ‘scum’ Vivek Ramaswamy jumped to grab the opportunity, “Alexander Hamilton, John Jay & James Madison wrote the Federalist Papers under pseudonym. Here’s what they would say to @NikkiHaley if they were alive: get your heels off my neck & go back to England.”

He further commented, "Nikki Haley is *openly* pushing for the government to use private tech companies to censor speech. This is a flagrant violation of the Constitution and straight out of the Democrats’ playbook. Any politician who thinks it’s OK for the government to use the private sector as its censorship bureau shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near the White House.

Her comments have been branded as "blatantly unconstitutional," and "completely unhinged." Many feel she may have ruptured her presidential campaign by making such statements.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wrote, “You know who were anonymous writers back in the day? Alexander Hamilton, John Jay, and James Madison when they wrote the Federalist Papers. They were not ‘national security threats,’ nor are the many conservative Americans across the country who exercise their Constitutional right to voice their opinions without fear of being harassed or canceled by the school they go to or the company they work for.”

“Haley's proposal to ban anonymous speech online — similar to what China recently did — is dangerous and unconstitutional. It will be dead on arrival in my administration,” he further added.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON