Ex-Pentagon UFO chief claims 'non-human' bodies found on Earth: ‘I’ve handled alien tech’

Luis Elizondo, a former Pentagon official with a distinguished intelligence background, has made startling claims. The ex-UFO Chief alleges the existence of not only extraterrestrial technology but also the discovery of non-human bodies here on Earth. This news comes on the heels of Elizondo's recent book release, "Imminent: Inside the Pentagon's Hunt for UFOs," further fueling the public's fascination with the unexplained. One of the two ‘non-human alien corpses’ displayed at Mexico Congress(X(formerly Twitter)/@iohmbra)

Ex UFO Chief says ‘non-human’ bodies exist on earth

Luis Elizondo, a former US Army intelligence officer who helped track down terrorists after 9/11, has made shocking claims as a longtime researcher for the US Defense Department. He alleges that four non-human bodies were discovered in New Mexico in 1947, with additional finds in Mexico in the 1950s and Kazakhstan in 1989.

In an interview with iNews, Elizondo hinted at the government's knowledge of these discoveries, stating, "We know where they were. We don’t know where they are." He added cautiously, “I’ve got to be careful what I say here, to not get in trouble – I still have my security clearance.”

Alien technology

Elizondo said he had experience with alien tech, including alleged implants found in humans. He described handling material researched by US government scientists, figuring out it probably wasn't made by humans and had clear signs of advanced engineering. "I have held in my hand material that scientists for the US government have conducted research on, and they’ve said: “This is a very special material, it’s highly unlikely that it’s made by human beings – and it’s engineered,” he added to his statement.

The former head of the UFO said dealt with biological and tissue samples removed from humans that, upon analysis, behaved in ways not typical of natural human biology, suggesting they might be some form of technical device.

‘Green orbs followed us’

Adding to his series of startling claims, Elizondo described how green orbs followed him and his colleagues home, seemingly in attempts to spy on them. He mentioned, “We're not sure if they are actually UAP-related.” He also claimed that many others involved in the programs experienced the same, describing the orbs as luminous green balls of light— “Very diffuse in nature, with no hard edges—that would appear to peruse the house, move down the hall, and pass through walls.”

‘National security issue for America’

Elizondo claims that non-human creatures are "real" and a "national security issue" for the US. He has been eager to share the truth about UFOs with the American public for a long time and believes that the government has been involved in UFO research for decades.