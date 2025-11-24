Fact check: Bechnir Dupree of ‘Baylen Out Loud’ missing? Claim about Baylen Dupree's brother goes viral

A rumor has gone viral that Bechnir Dupree, the brother of TLC's 'Baylen Out Loud' star Baylen Dupree, is missing. Posters claiming Bechnir went missing in West Virginia on November 22, Saturday, along with his photo, are viral. A phone number of the West Virginia Police Department is also provided in the poster for people with leads to contact. Bechnir and Baylen Dupree of TLC's 'Baylen Out Loud'.(baylendupree/Instagram)

However, the rumors about Bechnir Dupree going missing are false. The vmissing poster has been shared on a parody account of Baylen Dupree on Facebook. A story on what appears to be a news website has been linked with it, with claims that Dupree, the youngest son of the West Virginia family - much loved by fans of the hit TLC reality TV show - is missing.

They do not provide any evidence to back the claims up. Neither has there been any reports of Bechnir Dupree going missing nor any update from the family. Thus, the claims are likely a hoax.

Here's the viral post:

Who Is Bechnir Dupree?

Bechnir Dupree is the youngest sibling in the Dupree family. At 10 years old, he's the fourth son of parents Julie Dupree (a stay-at-home mom) and Allen Dupree (a federal government worker). He frequently appears in videos alongside her sister.

His sister, Baylen Dupree, the 23-year-old TikToker-turned-reality TV star from Virginia, rose to fame in late 2020 with videos about her Tourette syndrome. Her funny takes on her condition made her hugely popular on TikTok, helping her gain over 10 million followers and 200 million likes on the platform.

The claims about Bechnir Dupree going missing come amid similar false reports claiming that the Bechnir family has expressed worries about Bechnir's declining mental health. However, those reports also do not provide any concrete basis for their claims.

Baylen Dupree's Exponential Rise

She hit 3 million followers by early 2021 and her exponential growth landed her on Dr. Phil and inspired TLC's Baylen Out Loud, a 2024 reality series chronicling her life with her supportive West Virginia family: parents and five siblings.

Engaged to boyfriend Colin Dooley since their 2022 romance blossomed, Dupree boasts 1.4 million Instagram followers and an estimated $1-5 million net worth from sponsorships and TV gigs.