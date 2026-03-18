Fact check: Was Jacob Elordi deported to Australia amid US visa issues? Debunking viral rumor

However, there are no reports to suggest that Elordi, who most recently attended the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, was deported . Though the actor has had issues with his US visa in the past, there are no reports of problems with it currently.

The claim originated with a post on the Instagram account outtapocketnews, which claimed that Elordi was purportedly deported "after US immigration officials flagged issues with his visa status." The post claimed that he was briefly detained before "being placed on a flight returning him to his home."

A claim has gone viral on social media that 'Euphoria' actor Jacob Elordi has been deported to Australia amid issues with his US visa. Elordi, who is originally from Australia, have had issues with visa expiration previously. However, the claims that he has been deported are false, Ht.com can confirm.

Elordi, who has emerged as a breakout star with his performance in 'Euphoria,' was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the 2026 Academy Awards for 'Frankenstein'.

Though he did not win an Oscar, he attended the event with his mother, Melissa Elordi, fulfilling a promise he made as a teenager.

Also read: Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi reveal they couldn’t stay apart while filming Wuthering Heights; take a look

Jacob Elordi Visa Problems Jacob Elordi has had problems with his US visa when he moved from Australia to Los Angeles in 2017 to pursue an acting career in Hollywood, after his debut in 'The Kissing Booth.' He had revealed how he was couch-surfing, occasionally sleeping in his car, and running low on money with his visa nearing expiration, making 'Euphoria' his potential last audition before returning to Australia.

“I’d been in LA for about a year, I didn’t have any work and I had no money,” he told GQ Australia in a 2009 interview.

“I didn’t really have anywhere to live and I was in my car and on mates’ couches," he said. "My visa had like two weeks before it expired, so I was going to dip out and go back to Australia.”

However, the 28-year-old had said the 'Euphoria' break came as a boon for him, amid serious visa expiration and financial problems in LA. His visa was renewed once he started shooting for the role of Nate in Euphoria in 2017 and he now lives in LA.

Elordi is currently involved in ‘The Dog Stars’, Ridley Scott's post-apocalyptic thriller where he plays Hig, a pilot surviving a pandemic-ravaged world. He also returns on Euphoria Season 3, which is slated for release later this year.