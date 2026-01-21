Fact-checking Trump's Davos speech: Why POTUS went on about Iceland, wind farms and China amid Greenland chaos

Trump speech at Davos 2026: President Donald Trump addressed the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Wednesday. The 79-year-old's speech came a day after several contentious statements and economic threats were made during the forum, all arising from tensions between the US and Europe. Trump reiterated his plans to acquire Greenland, but added that he ‘won’t use force'. President Donald Trump speaks during the 56th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos (AP)

However, Trump made several false claims during his speech. Here's a quick fact-check:

2020 election claims While speaking about the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, Trump repeated his false claim that the 2020 election was ‘rigged’.

"It's a war that should have never started, and it wouldn't have started if the 2020 US presidential election weren't rigged. It was a rigged election. Everybody now knows that. They found out, people will soon be prosecuted for what they did," he said.

Read More: 'You would be speaking German': Donald Trump dial back to WW2, says US ‘saved’ Greenland

"Can't have rigged elections. You need strong borders, strong elections and ideally, a good press," he added. "I always say it — strong borders, strong elections, free, fair elections and a fair media. The media is terrible. It's very crooked, it's very biased, terrible, but someday it'll straighten out, because it's losing all credibility."

Iceland or Greenland? Trump then appeared to confuse Greenland with Iceland. He repeatedly said Iceland when talking about the artic territory he has spoken about acquiring. The mix-up started when the president told the audience that all he is asking for ‘is a piece of ice cold and poorly located, that can play a vital role in world peace and world protection’.

"I'm helping NATO, and until the last few days, when I told them about Iceland, they loved me," Trump said.

Read More: ‘Settled 8 wars, including India-Pakistan’: Donald Trump at Davos

The White House is yet to address this confusion.

China's wind farms President Trump falsely says China has no wind farms. “China makes almost all of the windmills, and yet, I haven't been able to find any wind farms in China.”

As per latest estimates, China has about 44% of the world’s wind farm capacity, ranking No 1 globally.