Fairview shooting: 2 dead, 2 injured as Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation launches probe

Investigators from Oklahoma State are probing a shooting incident that occurred in Fairview on Saturday morning, leaving two people dead and two gravely injured. Fairview shooting: Officers found four people with gunshot injuries when they arrive at the spot. Among the victims, a 17-year-old girl and a 49-year-old man were declared dead

Around 12:45 a.m., Fairview Police officers responded to a residence near East State Road and Sylvia Street and then sought help, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Officers found four people with gunshot injuries when they arrive at the spot. Among the victims, a 17-year-old girl and a 49-year-old man were declared dead. A 13-year-old kid and a 44-year-old lady were brought to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

According to OSBI, there are no more injuries and no suspects at large. The cause of the incident is still being investigated by investigators.

Also Read: What happened at Brooklyn restaurant? 3 killed, 8 injured as gunmen open fire at Taste Of The City Lounge: Watch

Two held after drive-by shooting in southeast Oklahoma City

Fairview shooting occurred days after two people were taken into custody following a suspected drive-by shooting in southeast Oklahoma City left one person dead and another injured.

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, when officers arrived to the shooting scene at 600 SE 21st St. at approximately 8 am on Thursday, Aug. 14, they discovered that James Blue, 56, had been shot and killed. However, a 42-year-old woman, who intends to remain unidentified, is expected to make a full recovery.

Robert Rains, 18, and Azia Nelson-Louie, 20, reportedly fled to Wewoka after firing at the residence from a car. They were later arrested and taken to the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

Rains and Nelson-Louie were booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a murder complaint.