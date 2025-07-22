Doctors warn of increased snake bite risk in Oklahoma this season: ‘Don’t wait for symptoms'

Local doctors in and around Oklahoma have started warning people living in the area to be cautious of snake bites. Given frequent outdoors activity such as hiking at this time of the year, snake-bite incidents usually go on a peak and tend to have disastrous consequences if left untreated. Oklahoma doctors are warning of increased snake bite risk.(UnSplash)

A doctor’s view on the matter

“This is a time sensitive type of phenomenon. The longer people wait after being bit, the worse things can be,” said Bo Burns, Chief of Staff at Hillcrest Medical Center in Tulsa, to FOX23 News. “We tend to come into contact with them more when we’re out about. Out at the lake hiking things like that.”

“There is such a thing as a dry bite. There is a phenomenon where a venomous snake can bite you and not envenomate you. I don’t recommend waiting around to see for signs or symptoms. I think if you’ve been bitten or your child has been bitten just come on in.”

Symptoms

As per the official website of Hopkins Medicine, different types of snake venom can impact the victim in various ways. The most common symptoms of a snake bite show up in the form of the following:

· Bloody wound discharge

· Excessive bleeding and trouble with blood clotting

· Fang marks in the skin and swelling at the bite site

· Severe pain at the bite site

· Discoloration, such as redness and bruising or blood blisters

· Enlarged lymph nodes in the affected area

· Diarrhea

· Burning

· Convulsions

· Fainting

· Dizziness

· Weakness

· Blurred vision

· Excessive sweating

· Fever

· Increased thirst

· Loss of muscle coordination

· Nausea and vomiting

· Numbness and tingling, especially in the mouth

· Fast pulse

· Trouble breathing

· Change in mental state

· Paralysis

· Shock

Relief measures

Those who become victims of snake bites are advised to wash the wound with soap and water immediately. Cover the area with a clean, moist cloth and carefully examine the reaction of the bite mark until a medical expert takes a look at it. Don’t apply ice or try to suck the venom out.

Contact 911 at the earliest and seek professional help for long-term relief.

By Stuti Gupta