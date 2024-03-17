 Federal authorities investigating Meta for possible role in illicit drug sales on Facebook: Report - Hindustan Times
Federal authorities investigating Meta for possible role in illicit drug sales on Facebook: Report

ByAditi Srivastava
Mar 17, 2024 10:54 AM IST

Meta faces chaos as vendors advertise unapproved medications on its platforms, despite efforts to remove flagged ads and cooperate with law enforcement and FDA.

The parent company of Facebook and Instagram, Meta, is reportedly under federal scrutiny in the United States. Authorities are investigating potential drug dealing on Facebook, with Virginia prosecutors actively examining allegations that Meta facilitated illegal drug sales online, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Facebook said people used its services because it delivered value for them and "they have meaningful control of what information they share on Meta's platforms and who with."(Reuters)
Meta's potential involvement in Illegal drug sales

According to a report published Sunday, citing sources familiar with the investigation and obtained documents, prosecutors issued subpoenas last year. These court orders require individuals involved in the investigation to appear before a grand jury. The prosecutors have since been asking questions as part of a criminal probe. Further, the report cites prosecutors who have also requested records related to "violative drug content on Meta’s platforms and/or the illicit sale of drugs via Meta’s platforms," according to the subpoenas.

Why is the US investigating Facebook?

The WSJ report alleges that telehealth companies took advantage of COVID-19 restrictions and limited access to healthcare. These companies allegedly ran advertisements for various drugs and medications, including those for anxiety and attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and even offered to sell them directly. Unfortunately, these ads have contributed to the abuse of controlled substances like Adderall and other illegal drugs. The outlet interviewed various patients and employees associated with the matter and later cited their interviews in the report.

How have things worsened for Facebook?

Unapproved medications? That's the root of the chaos Meta is facing right now. Vendors have been advertising fake versions of popular weight-loss drugs and selling them without FDA approval. Even though Meta has scrubbed some flagged ads, they keep popping back up like stubborn weeds, as reported by the outlet.

FDA takes part in the investigation involving Meta

According to the report, prosecutors are also asking for information about drug content or illegal drug sales through Meta's platforms, and the FDA is aiding in the investigation.

“The sale of illicit drugs is against our policies and we work to find and remove this content from our services” a Meta spokesperson told WSJ.

“Meta proactively cooperates with law enforcement authorities to help combat the sale and distribution of illicit drugs,” he added.

