Feds fail to get assault indictment against ex-DOJ employee who threw sandwich at officer

Federal prosecutors failed to procure a felony assault indictment against Sean Charles Dunn, a former Justice Department employee who threw a sandwich at a Customs and Border Protection officer earlier this month in Washington, D.C., reported The New York Times. Following a criminal complaint, Dunn was charged on August 13. Sean Charles Dunn was earlier arrested by Feds.(AP)

Sean Dunn's viral sandwich throw

The incident occurred on August 10, just days after President Donald Trump had ordered federal officers to patrol Washington, D.C., streets to bring down crime. Dunn was one of the D.C. residents who protested against Trump’s move. He lost his DOJ job following the assault.

According to The New York Times, Sean Charles Dunn had called the CBP officer he assaulted a fascist. “I don’t want you in my city!” Dunn told the officer as he hurled the sandwich at him.

A video of the incident soon went viral on the internet. Several Washington, D.C. residents, however, celebrated Sean Charles Dunn’s act as a symbol of resistance against the US government. While he came to be known as the sandwich guy on social media platforms, Banksy-style portraits of Dunn took over the nation’s capital, as per The Independent.

Internet reacts to failure of federal prosecutors

After Federal prosecutors failed to secure a felony assault indictment against Dunn, many reacted to the development on X. A user commented: “Disgusting”.

Another said, “Something tells me that jury got paid off”. Meanwhile, one commented: “Unbelievable.”

FAQs

Why was Sean Charles Dunn arrested?

Sean Charles Dunn was arrested for throwing a sandwich at a Customs and Border Protection officer in Washington, D.C.

Where did Sean Charles Dunn formerly work?

Sean Charles Dunn formerly worked for the US Justice Department.

Who is known as the Washington D.C. sandwich guy?

A former employee of the US Justice Department, Sean Charles Dunn, is being referred to as the Washington D.C. sandwich guy on the internet.

When did President Donald Trump mobilize the National Guard in Washington, D.C.?

President Donald Trump began to moblize the National Guard in Washington, D.C. on August 11, citing “crime emergency”.