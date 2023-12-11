Fire and smoke explode in the sky as violent Tennessee tornado ‘hits power plant’

A violent tornado swept through Tennessee on Saturday. In the video circulating on social media, the violent force hit a power plant leading to fire thick plumes of black smoke exploding in the sky. While some reports on social media claim that the tornado hitting the power plant led to the oil or gas exploding, others claim it to be an electrical explosion.

As a result of the explosion, nearly 45,000 people have been in a blackout due to the widespread outrage.

6 people have lost their lives, while 60 more have been hospitalized due to the severe weather phenomena. As of Sunday afternoon, thousands of residents in Nashville, Tennesse have been placed under a state of emergency as the recovery efforts proceed.

When asked about the viral videos in a press conference held on December 11, authorities in Nashville and Tennessee did confirm the extensive infrastructure damage, however, could not pinpoint what led to the explosion.

The calamity struck areas include Clarksville, Montgomery County, Nashville and Tennessee.

"Yesterday was unfortunately another heartbreaking day," said Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell, during a press conference. He thanked emergency services for their response to the calamity and noted that residents can make donations or volunteer to assist with the recovery efforts.

He added that 22 structures had collapsed as a result of the terrifying storm. "Nashville is a place where when it is faced with adversity, the community steps up. The days and weeks ahead will be challenging but we will respond, we will be with you," he said.

Joe Pitts, Mayor of Clarksville said during a press conference that authorities toured the affected areas this morning and there was "devastation everywhere". He noted that volunteers will be mobilised during the restoration works and urged residents to be cautious. "If you see a wire on the ground please treat it as if it's a live wire," he warned.

Montgomery County EMS Chief Jimmie Edwards said that three fatalities were confirmed to have been caused by the severe weather phenomena and that 53 patients in total have been treated.

In a press conference, it was confirmed that 62 people had been taken to the hospital due to injuries from the storm in Clarksville. Out of these, nine have been transferred to Vanderbilt in Nashville and are in critical but stable condition.