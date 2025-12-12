Fire breaks out at Bass Bay Brewhouse, Muskego authorities share ‘thoughts and prayers’

Firefighters are battling a blaze that broke out at Bass Bay Brewhouse early Friday morning. The Muskego Police Department issued a statement on Facebook, sharing their “thoughts and prayers” for the restaurant's owner. Image used for representational purposes only

Fire breaks out at Bass Bay Brewhouse in Muskego

The authorities have asked the public to avoid the area of Ladwig Drive and Aud Mar Drive, as firefighters continue to contain the flames as of 7 am, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

While a cause behind the fire has yet to be revealed, the police said they believe the restaurant and its residential portion have been “fully evacuated.” They further asked the residents whose morning commute involves Woods Road to “avoid the portion” between Lannon Drive and Moorland Road until further notice.

Bass Bay Brewhouse is a family-owned restaurant located off Aud Mar Drive. The Muskego Police Department shared their “thoughts and prayers” for Ryan Oschmann and his family, who have operated the restaurant on and off since the 1950s, per the outlet.

Ryan's grandparents operated a supper club on the property until 1985. It was later passed down to Ryan's parents, who operated it until 2006. Due to uncertainties surrounding its future, it was closed shortly after.

However, Ryan and his mother, Laurie, decided to re-enter the family business in 2014 along with other partners. They opened Bass Bay Brewhouse in its current iteration the following year, according to the outlet.

The news of the fire has left Muskego residents devastated as they shared their thoughts for the Oschmann family on Facebook. “Grateful no one was injured but devastated for this Iconic Family business!! A absolute treasure of Muskego..” one commented.

“Such a huge loss for Muskego and the Oschmann Family. Stay safe firefighters & all responders,” one more resident wrote. “I know like many other families, we have had such fond memories at Bass Bay Brewhouse over the years….such an inviting atmosphere and great business. So many prayers sent to all the owners and employees…such a devastating day. Thank you for the update,” another added.