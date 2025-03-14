Fire in Colorado Springs: Blaze near airport threatens Schriever Space Force Base in Ellicott, evacuations underway

A grass fire that erupted east of the Colorado Springs Airport on Thursday has prompted evacuations. Evacuation orders are now in effect for Gusty Bluffs Point, Meridian Road North to Highway 94, Franceville Coal Mine, and the eastern border of Schriever Space Force Base in Ellicott. All residents in the affected areas are being urged to evacuate immediately, KRDO reported. A grass fire that erupted east of the Colorado Springs Airport on Thursday has prompted evacuations.(Representational Image/ UnSplash)

A pre-evacuation warning has also been issued for Highway 94 and Franceville Coal Mine Road North to Davis Road, and east to the eastern border of Schriever Space Force Base.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department said multiple fire departments are working to contain the grass fire. As of now, there is no estimate on the size of the blaze.

Photos and videos from the scene show thick smoke billowing throughout the area.

This blaze was reported hours after the Colorado Springs Fire Department issued a Red Flag Warning.

“The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning today, March 13, in the Colorado Springs Area from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m,” the fire department posted on X. “We can expect gusty winds with low relative humidity. This weather makes for rapid fire spread. Please refrain from any outdoor burning activity!”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information