Fire in Colorado Springs: Blaze near airport threatens Schriever Space Force Base in Ellicott, evacuations underway

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Mar 14, 2025 01:54 AM IST

A fire that erupted near Colorado Springs Airport has prompted evacuations at Meridian Road North. The blaze was reported after a Red Flag Warning was issued. 

A grass fire that erupted east of the Colorado Springs Airport on Thursday has prompted evacuations. Evacuation orders are now in effect for Gusty Bluffs Point, Meridian Road North to Highway 94, Franceville Coal Mine, and the eastern border of Schriever Space Force Base in Ellicott. All residents in the affected areas are being urged to evacuate immediately, KRDO reported.

A grass fire that erupted east of the Colorado Springs Airport on Thursday has prompted evacuations.(Representational Image/ UnSplash)
A grass fire that erupted east of the Colorado Springs Airport on Thursday has prompted evacuations.(Representational Image/ UnSplash)

A pre-evacuation warning has also been issued for Highway 94 and Franceville Coal Mine Road North to Davis Road, and east to the eastern border of Schriever Space Force Base.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department said multiple fire departments are working to contain the grass fire. As of now, there is no estimate on the size of the blaze.

Photos and videos from the scene show thick smoke billowing throughout the area.

This blaze was reported hours after the Colorado Springs Fire Department issued a Red Flag Warning.

“The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning today, March 13, in the Colorado Springs Area from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m,” the fire department posted on X. “We can expect gusty winds with low relative humidity. This weather makes for rapid fire spread. Please refrain from any outdoor burning activity!”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
