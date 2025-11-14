Fire in McHenry County? What to know as Illinois residents complain about smoke

McHenry County residents were left wondering if there was a fire somewhere in the Illinois county on Thursday after several residents complained about smoke. Several people in the Illinois county complained of smoke on Thursday. Image for representational purposes. (Pexels)

One person on Facebook asked “What’s on fire?”. Now, McHenry Township Fire Protection District has provided an update. They notified people that the smoke is due to a controlled burn in Moranie Hills.

“Attention residents: We want to inform you that there have been multiple inquiries regarding smoke in the area. Please be assured that this is due to a controlled burn occurring in Moranie Hills,” they said in a Facebook statement. They also shared a post from the Moraine Hills State Park & McHenry Dam which noted it was ‘that time of year’, meaning that controlled burns would have to be carried out.

People share visuals of controlled fire

While there was some initial worry, news spread that it was from a prescribed burn and the fire was a controlled one. Nonetheless, several people also shared visuals of the blaze, noting the size of the fire.

“Controlled burn at Marine Hill State Park,” one person wrote.

Another shared a photo where a thick plume of black smoke could be seen from the distance.

Yet another person shared a photo and remarked “Very dense controlled burns.”

A local scanner update was also posted to ease concerns. “Controlled Burn (McHenry) The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is conducting a prescribed burn of several hundred acres of land at Moraine Hills State Park, 1510 South River Road. The heavy black smoke can be seen throughout McHenry County and Lake County. There is no structure fire,” it read.

A controlled burn is a deliberate fire which is started under specific conditions with a set of goals in mind. Prescribed or controlled burns can be carried out to reduce the risk of wildfires, manage ecosystems and promote growth of new plants.