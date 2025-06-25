Fire in Roseville, CA? Smoke reported as Parkway Fire burns in nearby Sacramento County

Residents in Roseville and Rocklin, California, are reporting smoke in the area. While no fire has been confirmed within city limits, the nearby Parkway Fire, a vegetation fire burning in Sacramento County, may be the source. Authorities have not yet issued an official statement. Firefighters operate during a brushfire. (Representational Image/ REUTERS)

Parkway Fire

The Parkway Fire broke out Tuesday afternoon near the 5000 block of Coda Lane in Rancho Cordova. The blaze burned approximately 2 acres before forward progress was halted. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information