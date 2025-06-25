Search
Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025
Fire in Roseville, CA? Smoke reported as Parkway Fire burns in nearby Sacramento County

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Jun 25, 2025 03:04 AM IST

Residents in Roseville and Rocklin, California, are reporting smoke in the area. Parkway Fire, a vegetation fire burning in Sacramento County, may be the source

Residents in Roseville and Rocklin, California, are reporting smoke in the area. While no fire has been confirmed within city limits, the nearby Parkway Fire, a vegetation fire burning in Sacramento County, may be the source. Authorities have not yet issued an official statement.

Firefighters operate during a brushfire. (Representational Image/ REUTERS)
Firefighters operate during a brushfire. (Representational Image/ REUTERS)

Parkway Fire

The Parkway Fire broke out Tuesday afternoon near the 5000 block of Coda Lane in Rancho Cordova. The blaze burned approximately 2 acres before forward progress was halted. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
