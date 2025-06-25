Las Vegas fire near Wetlands Park sends smoke over Henderson | Videos

A fire broke out near Wetlands Park in Las Vegas on Tuesday, sending plumes of smoke across parts of Henderson. Residents shared videos of the fire on social media. Fire near Wetlands Park in Las Vegas. (Representational image/ REUTERS)

The fire was first reported around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Law enforcement have not yet confirmed the number of acres affected, though the blaze appears to have started in the Wetlands Park area.

Earlier this year, a fire in the same area burned 34 acres. An investigation later determined it was human-caused. That blaze led to the temporary closure of the 210-acre Nature Preserve and trails surrounding the Wetlands Park Nature Center.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information