Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Las Vegas fire near Wetlands Park sends smoke over Henderson | Videos

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Jun 25, 2025 04:53 AM IST

A fire broke out near Wetlands Park in Las Vegas on Tuesday, sending plumes of smoke across parts of Henderson. Residents shared videos on social media.

A fire broke out near Wetlands Park in Las Vegas on Tuesday, sending plumes of smoke across parts of Henderson. Residents shared videos of the fire on social media.

Fire near Wetlands Park in Las Vegas. (Representational image/ REUTERS)
Fire near Wetlands Park in Las Vegas. (Representational image/ REUTERS)

The fire was first reported around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Law enforcement have not yet confirmed the number of acres affected, though the blaze appears to have started in the Wetlands Park area.

Earlier this year, a fire in the same area burned 34 acres. An investigation later determined it was human-caused. That blaze led to the temporary closure of the 210-acre Nature Preserve and trails surrounding the Wetlands Park Nature Center.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Las Vegas fire near Wetlands Park sends smoke over Henderson | Videos
