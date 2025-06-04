Five new Ford recalls announced: Which models are at risk? Here's a full list

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that Ford Motor Company has announced five recalls involving 42,000 cars. (Image for representation) Ford issues recalls for multiple models, addressing risks from software malfunctions to potential engine failures. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo(REUTERS)

The recall applies to several popular models, for example, the F-150 and Escape and concerns risks of both fire and accidents.

Here’s a look at each of the latest recalls and what Ford owners need to know

1. 2024 Ford Nautilus: Display malfunctions could lead to crashes

Vehicles affected: 30,679

Ford says the 2024 Ford Nautilus' multimedia software may cause your screens, including the speedometer and warning indicators, to go blank or reboot at random. That means you might not be able to see your speed or detect other vehicle warnings, which increases the risk of an accident.

Ford will update the software either at a dealership or over the air, free of charge.

Notification date: 16 June

Recall number: 25C21

2. 2022 F-150 Lightning BEVs: Tire pressure warning may fail

Vehicles affected: 192

This small but serious recall involves all-electric 2022 F-150 Lightning trucks equipped with 20- or 22-inch all-season tires. Ford says a previous recall (22V-453) may have been incorrectly handled, causing the tire pressure monitoring system to fail.

Often, the system in your car fails to let you know if your tires are underinflated, which makes a crash more likely, they claim.

The automobile giant said a software update will fix the issue for free.

Notification date: 23 June

Recall number: 25C20

3. Four SUV Models: Fire risk from engine block heater

Vehicles affected: 6,781

This recall includes several SUVs, including the 2024–2025 Lincoln Nautilus, 2023–2025 Escape, and certain Bronco Sport and Maverick models. The risk? The engine block heater could overheat and catch fire while the vehicle is parked.

Now, Ford dealers will have to replace the heater element and check or replace the cord for free.

Notification date: 6 June

Recall number: 25S52

4. 2025 Transit, Explorer, and F-150: Engine may fail due to defects

Vehicles affected: 154

Ford says some 2025 Transit, F-150, and Explorer models may have engine parts with manufacturing defects. These could result in sudden engine failure and even crashes.

“The connecting rod and rod bearing components may have manufacturing defects that can lead to engine damage and engine failure,” NHTSA warned.

Ford is still looking into this matter.

Notification date: June 9

Recall number: 25S55

5. 2020–2023 SUVs: Engine failure could cause fires

Vehicles affected: 1,797

2020–2023 Escape, 2021–2023 Corsair, or 2022–2023 Maverick with a 2.5L HEV or PHEV engine at risk of engine failure, especially those cars that were previously repaired under recall 23V380.

Owners are advised not to keep driving and should stop with the engine off if they notice unusual engine sounds, a loss of power, or smoke.

Ford promised a free update to the powertrain control module software.

Recall number: 25S54