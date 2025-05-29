Ford recall: Here's why over 1 million cars have been recalled. List of models affected

Ford Motors is recalling over one million vehicles in the U.S. due to a software malfunction affecting rearview cameras, raising safety concerns for drivers. The recall spans several popular Ford models across multiple years, along with select Lincoln vehicles from the company’s luxury lineup. The move comes as Ford remains one of the country’s top-selling car brands, with nearly 2 million vehicles sold in 2024. Ford Motors is recalling over one million vehicles in the U.S. due to a software issue affecting rearview cameras.(Representative Image: Unsplash )

Which Ford models are recalled?

A frozen, delayed, or blank rearview camera can limit a driver’s visibility while reversing, significantly increasing the risk of an accident. This safety issue is at the core of Ford’s widespread recall. A spokesperson for Ford Motors revealed to Newsweek, “All vehicles included in this recall can get an over-the-air update to resolve the issue,” adding, “they can also visit the dealership for the software update."

In a letter dated May 27, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) confirmed that Ford had issued a safety recall due to a software issue that “may cause the rearview camera image to delay, freeze, or not display when the vehicle is in reverse.” The official safety recall report was initially submitted on May 9.

The recall has affected 1,075,299 vehicles across various Ford vehicles and models. Following is the list of all affected models.

021-2024 F-150: 527,371 vehicles

2021-2024 Edge: 157,506 vehicles

2022-2025 Transit: 136,968 vehicles

2021-2024 Bronco: 104,394 vehicles

2023-2024 F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550, F-600: 65,385 vehicles

2021-2023 Lincoln MKX: 23,468 vehicles

2022-2024 Expedition: 18,124 vehicles

2023-2024 Escape: 17,909 vehicles

2021-2023 Mach-E: 8,949 vehicles

2024 Mustang: 4,988 vehicles

2024 Ranger: 3,907 vehicles

2022-2024 Lincoln Navigator: 3,612 vehicles

2023-2024 Lincoln Corsair: 2,718 vehicles

A Ford spokesperson told the media outlet, “The accessory protocol interface module (APIM) software will be updated for free by a dealer or over the air, "if they have over-the-air software updates enabled.”

What is the next step for those with an affected Ford model?

The company will mail letters detailing the safety risks to owners on June 16. The recall number is 25S49. When a solution is ready, a follow-up letter will be issued to the owners, which can be expected sometime in the third quarter of this year. Concerned vehicle owners are urged to contact Ford at 1-866-436-7332 or the NHTSA to learn about the updates and schedule the free software update once it is made available.