'F--k you': Trump flips middle finger, abuses Ford worker who yelled 'pedophile protector'; watch angry showdown

In the video, Trump can be seen hearing a person speak, before the president appears to mouth ‘F**k you’, to the individual. He then begins walking and appears to show the person the middle finger, before proceeding to wave to the rest of the crowd.

The video was shared by TMZ but quickly became viral, being widely circulated online.

President Donald Trump got into an angry exchange with a man at the Ford plant he visited on Tuesday. The exchange was caught on camera, where the president was seen giving the middle finger to the man while also hurling abuses amid the fiery interaction.

TMZ reported that the worker appeared to yell ‘pedophile protector’ to the president. The worker was likely referring to the Jeffrey Epstein the late convicted child sex offender. Epstein's files were finally released by the Trump administration but with a lot of redactions.

This, coupled with the delays on part of the administration, has caused outrage among people, leading to showdowns like the one captured.

Reactions to Donald Trump's actions Several people reacted to Trump's actions, as the clip became viral online. “Our POTUS doesn’t let anyone f*** with him or the USA!,” one person remarked. Another commented, “We don't deserve this man.”

Yet another person remarked, “I voted for this. PROUDLY.”

Trump also spoke at the Detroit Economic Club in Detroit, where a moment of him clearing his throat sparked concerns about the president's health. "Slurring his speech. Slurping his saliva. Incoherently rambling on and on.. mouth drooping to the right," pointed out one.

Trump's speech came amidst prices of domestic commodities, an issue that has plagued his approval ratings before the upcoming midterm election in November. Speaking about the concerns of rising prices, Trump insisted that "we have very low inflation" and blamed it on the outgoing Chair of the US Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell.