It has been reported that Pornhub is set to be blocked in 13 states in the US, with Florida being the latest. Although the NSFW site is one of the largest pornography websites now, it seems as though that might soon change. Florida becomes 13th US state to have Pornhub blocked, here are the other 12 (Pixabay - representational image)

Pornhub released its ‘Year in Review,’ which offered an idea about the kind of content people have been viewing this year. It revealed that most looked for video games and movie characters. It also revealed what age bracket is most likely to visit the site.

Pornhub said in a press release, according to Unilad Tech, “The 18-24 age group made up the biggest portion of traffic, with 27% of all traffic falling into that category. Following closely behind was the 25-34 age group, which accounted for 24% of all traffic.”

It added, “Together, the 18 to 35 group makes up over half of Pornhub’s visitors, even after giving up -2 percentage points in 2024 to the over 35 crowd.”

Which states have banned Pornhub?

The statistics in question may have changed by the end of the year as the site is going to be banned in 13 states across the country. The following states have banned Pornhub:

Kentucky

Indiana

Idaho

Kansas

Nebraska

Texas

North Carolina

Montana

Mississippi

Virginia

Arkansas

Utah

Florida will become the 13th US state to lose access to Pornhub. Aylo, the parent company of Pornhub, has chosen to restrict its site usage in Florida, the company told Florida Politics on December 18.

This comes after Florida Legislature passed HB 3, a law that will require age verification for people trying to access pornographic sites. The law, that will come into force on January 1, 2025, will also allow the state Department of Legal Affairs to fine websites as much as $50,000 if they do not comply with the new regulations.

Earlier this year, when the bill was signed into law, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke about Florida’s plans to ban Pornhub in the state. He said, “You can have a kid in the house safe, seemingly, and then you have predators that can get right in there into your own home. You could be doing everything right but they know how to get and manipulate these different platforms.”

Aylo has also since released a statement, saying, according to People, “Any regulations that require hundreds of thousands of adult sites to collect significant amounts of highly sensitive personal information is putting user safety in jeopardy. Moreover, as experience has demonstrated, unless properly enforced, users will simply access non-compliant sites or find other methods of evading these laws.”

Florida residents will be able to access Pornhub until New Year's Day. However, other states have already banned the adult site.