Florida: Brandon road rage shooting lands woman in jail, video surfaces

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Jun 14, 2025 03:33 AM IST

Aiden Richards was arrested after a road rage incident in Brandon, Florida, escalated into a shooting. 

A woman identified as Aiden Richards was arrested Thursday afternoon following a road rage incident in Brandon, Florida, that escalated into a gunfight.

Brandon FL road rage shooting video has surfaced. (X/ @HCSOSheriff)
Brandon FL road rage shooting video has surfaced. (X/ @HCSOSheriff)

What Happened?

Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting between two vehicles around 2:15 p.m. near South Hilltop Road and West Brandon Boulevard.

According to investigators, both vehicles stopped at a red light and got into a serious argument. During the altercation, the driver of one vehicle, later identified as 21-year-old Aiden Richards, pulled out a firearm and opened fire, striking the other vehicle multiple times.

In response, the other driver returned fire, hitting Richards in the lower body. She was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Caught on Camera

A 30-second video of the incident, shared by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office on their official X (formerly Twitter) account, shows a vehicle pulling up next to a red car at a stoplight. Gunshots are heard before both vehicles drive off when the light turns green.

Arrest and Charges

Richards was taken into custody later that afternoon. According to ABC Action News, she faces multiple charges, including:

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Attempted second-degree murder (firearm discharge)

Shooting at, within, or into an occupied vehicle

As of now, authorities have not confirmed whether the other driver involved will face charges.

"This kind of behavior is dangerous, irresponsible, and could have easily ended in tragedy," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Using a firearm because you're angry behind the wheel is beyond unacceptable. We will not allow this kind of chaos on our roadways, and those who choose violence will face serious consequences."

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
