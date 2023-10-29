Florida Gov Ron DeSantis warns the US 'there's going to be a terrorist attack in this country....,' over open borders

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a stark warning during a recent event, pointing out the potential security risks associated with illegal border crossings into the United States. Republican U.S. presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida, speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Summit in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. October 28, 2023. REUTERS/Steve Marcus(REUTERS)

Speaking at a Sin City breakfast event sponsored by Never Back Down, a SuperPAC supporting his presidential campaign, DeSantis raised concerns about the possibility of a terrorist attack linked to individuals who have entered the country unlawfully.

“There's going to be a terrorist attack in this country that we're going to be able to trace to somebody coming across the border,” he cites.

"Things like terrorism are still very real. It's even realer when you have an open border that almost eight million people have come across. Do you not think our enemies are exploring that border?"

DeSantis further emphasized his unwavering support for Israel and his opposition to the resettlement of refugees from the Gaza Strip in the United States, a proposal that has garnered support from some left-wing Democrats.

He pointed out, "You have people like AOC and the left-wingers that want the United States to bring in hundreds of thousands of refugees from the Gaza Strip.

"I have said we will bring in zero from the Gaza Strip to the United States," he added.

ALSO READ| Maine shooting victims' families relieved after gunman Robert Card found dead

DeSantis highlights the security concerns and partisan divisions coming to the forefront as the 2024 presidential election season unfolds.

The Florida Gov. also expressed, "They elected Hamas in Gaza. A lot of them were cheering in the streets when the attacks happened. They weren't Hamas members; they were just normal people, and I remember from 9/11 in 2001, Palestinian Arabs cheering when the twin towers were brought down. That was the worst terrorist attack we ever had, and they were out celebrating."

In terms of the 2024 GOP presidential primary, DeSantis found himself trailing the former President, Donald Trump, who maintained a substantial lead in the polls as they approached the November election. Trump consistently held a double-digit advantage over the Florida governor.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!