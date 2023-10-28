Maine shooting victims' families relieved after gunman Robert Card found dead

After a devastating mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, that left 18 dead and 13 wounded on Wednesday night, October 25, gunman Robert Card was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. “The suspect in Wednesday night's shootings has been located and is deceased,” the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook. The 40-year-old shooter's body was found at around 7:45 p.m. on Friday, October 27, near a recycling plant, from where he was recently fired. It was the same location where his abandoned car was found shortly after the massacre. BOWDOIN, MAINE - OCTOBER 26: Law enforcement officials gather in the road leading to the home of the suspect being sought in connection with two mass shootings on October 26, 2023 in Bowdoin, Maine. Police are searching for U.S. Army Reservist Robert Card, 40, who is wanted in the shooting deaths of 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar last night in nearby Lewiston. At least 13 others were wounded in the rampage. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The news about the discovery of Card's body gave relief to the relatives of the victims. One such family member, Robert Young, whose 44-year-old brother, Bill, and nephew Aaron were killed at the bowling alley, expressed his satisfaction about Card's death. Young revealed that his family was relieved when they heard that the shooter's body was found. He said that they did not wish for a lengthy trial, where the harrowing details of their family members' murder would have been discussed. Young added that they certainly never wished to see the day Card would have been able to spare jail time.

“It gives a sense of closure for us as a family, in as much as we don't have to worry about him hurting anyone else,” Young said, adding, “And it kind of gives us a sense of justice. He's not here anymore.” As per CNN, he said that his family did not want Card to be put on trial as they thought his actions were inexplicable. “I don't think you'd ever get a why. I don't think there is a why on why'd you'd gun down innocent people, a 14-year-old boy,” he explained, adding “My family had no beef with Robbie Card. We really don't know him. So no ‘why’ would ever bring my brother and my nephew back, you know.”

Tammy Asselin, who survived the bowling alley shooting, but lost her cousin Tricia Asselin, said, “It is relieving so that the community itself can definitely move on without the fear of him out there, but it is also sad because we have so many questions left unanswered.” She added, “I know it does give my daughter some peace to know that he has been caught because that was a fear of hers that he's still out there.”

