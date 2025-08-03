Florida: Man scared to return to work after horrifying racist attack by neighbors, ‘Terrified for my life’

A Black man in Florida has expressed his fear of returning to work after a white couple hurled racist slurs at him in an unprovoked verbal attack. The incident was caught on camera. Florida: Man scared to return to work after horrifying racist attack by neighbors (GoFundMe)

The man, AJ, who goes by @Jizzle on TikTok, said the incident took place while he was going door to door to hand out information about neighborhood utility upgrades.

Here’s what happened

A GoFundMe has now been launched for AJ’s four-year-old daughter. “My name is AJ, and I need your help after something I never thought would happen to me,” the GoFundMe reads. “I was simply doing my job that day going door-to-door to hand out information about neighborhood utility upgrades that people had already been notified about in the mail. I wasn’t selling anything, just leaving information like I always do.”

AJ added, “After working in the area for about an hour, I knocked on one more door. The wife opened it, and I could tell immediately she was upset. I politely said, “I’m so sorry if this isn’t a good time. My name is AJ, and I’m the project manager for the upgrades in your neighborhood.” Instead of just closing the door, she called her husband. Her husband came running out, and before I could even step off their porch, he started screaming the N-word at me, yelling, “Get off my property! Get out of my neighborhood!””

AJ stated that he began walking away when he realized the couple was coming after him. He then pulled out his phone and began recording the incident, saying, “I was terrified for my life.”

AJ added, “I have a 4-year-old daughter to take care of, and since this happened, I haven’t been able to bring myself to go back to work. That fear lives in me now. I never imagined I would be threatened and attacked with hate just for doing my job. I am asking for your help during this difficult time while I try to recover from this and find a way to provide for my little girl.”

At the time of writing this article, $62,864 had been raised of the $70K goal.