The National Weather Service has released an updated rip current warning that is expected to stay in effect until 5 in the morning on Tuesday, October 7, for several Florida coasts. The alarming warning includes South Walton, Coastal Gulf, and Coastal Franklin. Florida rip current warning: Several coasts under threat as swimmers urged to remain alert (Unsplash - representational image)

In its stern warning, NWS said that rip currents "can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water." Swimmers have been urged to remain near a lifeguard. In case they are caught in a rip current, they are advised to "relax and float. Don't swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help."

What are rip currents?

Rip currents are channels of water that move swiftly and flow away from the shore at surf beaches. Beachgoers can be faced with a serious threat if caught in a rip current.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), “Rip currents are powerful, channeled currents of water flowing away from shore. They typically extend from the shoreline, through the surf zone, and past the line of breaking waves. Rip currents can occur at any beach with breaking waves, including the Great Lakes.”

It adds, “Rip currents most commonly form at low spots or breaks in sandbars and near structures such as groins, jetties, and piers. Rip currents can be very narrow or be hundreds of yards wide. The seaward pull of rip currents also varies: sometimes the rip current ends just beyond the line of breaking waves, but other times, rip currents continue to push hundreds of yards offshore.”

Rip currents are commonly seen along the coasts of Florida. One must stay alert when they see choppy and discolored water, or moving debris, such as seaweed or foam. Calm zones can also indicate the arrival of a rip current, which can be deceptive and might masquerade as a quiet patch amidst choppy waves.

Those caught in a rip current must ensure they do not swim against the current; instead, they should swim parallel to the beach and out of the rip current. Anyone who is unable to make it back to the shore should try and stay calm, turn to face the shore, and signal for help by waving their arms.