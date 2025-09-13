Florida beaches on alert as NWS warns of deadly rip currents: Here's how to spot one and stay safe

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued rip current alerts for several parts of Florida’s east coast, warning over one million residents and visitors to stay out of the water. The alerts go from Florida’s Duval County south through Brevard County and into southeast Georgia, covering all the popular and populated beaches. The alerts go from Florida’s Duval County south through Brevard County and into southeast Georgia, covering all the popular and populated beaches.(Representative image/ Pixabay)

According to the NWS, the conditions pose a “high risk” of rip currents, which are strong, narrow channels of water that move quickly away from the shore. These currents are powerful enough to pull even strong swimmers into deeper water.

Also read: Chiefs vs Eagles weather: Will it rain at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday? Forecast here

“Entering the surf is strongly discouraged,” NWS Melbourne said in a statement on Friday. “If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don’t swim against the current. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.”

What are rip currents?

As per Irishstar, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) explains that rip currents can travel up to eight feet per second, faster than an Olympic swimmer. They form near sandbar holes or piers and jetties where water is channeled back into the ocean.

“Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs,” NOAA warns.

Also read: US asks G7 countries to impose tariffs on countries purchasing Russian oil to end ‘senseless killing’

Why do experts say the risk is rising?

Meteorologist Will Corless, who works at the NWS Jacksonville office, told Newsweek that while no tropical storms are present, strong onshore winds are causing the rough surf. This happens in the late summer and early fall when the Atlantic is more active, as reported by Newsweek.

How to spot and survive a rip current?

Florida tourism officials at Visit Florida say rip currents can sometimes be identified by clues such as:

• Choppy or foamy water moving in a narrow channel.

• A sudden break in the wave pattern.

• A change in water color.

• Lines of seaweed or debris moving steadily offshore.

If caught in a rip current, swimmers are urged to stay calm, float, and swim parallel to the shoreline until free from the current, then angle back toward the beach.

Authorities stress that while Florida’s beaches remain open, the safest choice during this “high risk” period is to stay out of the water entirely.

FAQs

Q1. Why has the National Weather Service warned people to avoid Florida beaches?

The NWS issued rip current alerts for Florida’s east coast because of dangerous surf conditions. Strong currents can pull swimmers away from shore, creating a high drowning risk.

Q2. What should I do if I get caught in a rip current?

Experts advise swimmers to stay calm, float, and swim parallel to the shore until they are out of the current. If you cannot escape, face the beach, wave, and call for help.

Q3. How can beachgoers identify rip currents?

Rip currents can sometimes be spotted by choppy water channels, color changes, debris or seaweed moving out to sea, or breaks in the wave pattern.