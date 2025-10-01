Florida's minimum wage increases today: Check out the new rates

Florida’s minimum wage jumped by another dollar this week, moving from $13 to $14 an hour. The raise took effect Tuesday, September 30, and marks the latest step in a voter-approved plan passed in 2020.

Amendment 2 background

The change comes from Amendment 2, which requires the state's minimum wage to increase by $1 each year until it hits $15 in 2026. After that, adjustments will once again be tied to inflation. Before the amendment, the state minimum wage was $8.46 in 2019.

The schedule set by the law has been steady:

September 2022: $11

September 2023: $12

September 2024: $13

September 2025: $14

September 2026: $15

Supporters, led by attorney John Morgan, argued the change was about fairness. According to CNBC, Morgan spent millions backing the measure and described it as a “moral, ethical and religious” fight against what he called “slave wages.” It cleared the 60% threshold needed for passage.

Benefits and concerns

For a full-time worker at 40 hours per week, the latest increase means about $2,080 more per year. But experts warn there are trade-offs, WESH reported.

“Florida’s no longer a cheap state to live in, and a lot of that has to do with the price of real estate and the price you have to pay workers,” said Chris Jones, president of Florida Economic Advisors. He noted that higher wages can push businesses toward automation and raise overall living costs. “It’s a chicken-and-egg effect that works both ways,” he added.

UCF economist Sean Snaith has also cautioned that mandated wages above the market rate can lead to fewer hours or benefits, and sometimes higher unemployment. “When the minimum wage is set above the market wage, that is going to create a surplus of labor in the labor market,” he told News 6.

Florida compared nationally

Even with the increase, Florida is still behind the highest pay floors in the U.S. Washington, D.C., sits at $17.95, followed by Washington state at $16.66. Both California and New York set theirs at $16.50.

The final scheduled bump will happen on September 30, 2026, when the rate hits $15. From there, it will return to annual adjustments based on inflation.

FAQs

1. What is Florida’s minimum wage in 2025?

Florida’s minimum wage increased to $14 an hour on Sept. 30, 2025.

2. Why is Florida’s minimum wage going up each year?

The raises were approved by voters in 2020 under Amendment 2, which called for $1 annual increases until 2026.

3. How much more will workers earn under the 2025 increase?

Full-time workers earning minimum wage will make about $2,080 more per year.