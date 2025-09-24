Jeff Bezos’ father Mike hiring CEO to oversee multi-billion dollar family wealth

Mike Bezos, the father of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is seeking a chief executive officer (CEO) to lead the family office he established with his late wife, Jacklyn Bezos. The family office, known as Aurora Borealis, was established in 2020 to manage the couple’s wealth and is now undergoing a significant expansion, as per Wall Street Journal. Jeff Bezos’ father launches search for CEO to oversee family wealth(REUTERS)

Jacklyn Bezos passed away in August from Lewy body dementia, but plans to grow Aurora Borealis were underway before her death, sources said. The office will support future generations of the Bezos family and manage investments beyond Amazon.com.

What is a family office?

Family offices are private firms created by wealthy families to manage their money. They often provide tax, legal, and concierge services, such as managing homes, private jets, and other assets. The number of family offices has grown rapidly in recent years. According to Deloitte, there were 8,030 single-family offices worldwide in 2024, up 31% since 2019, and the number is projected to reach 10,720 by 2030.

Aurora Borealis joins a growing list of family offices, such as SGF Capital, which manages the late oilman Autry Stephens’ fortune, and YZi Labs, which manages wealth for Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, as per The Wall Street Journal.

Managing the Bezos family fortune

Aurora Borealis will be led by a CEO and a chief investment officer (CIO). The office manages a large portfolio of assets, including stocks, alternative investments, and holdings in the Bezos Family Foundation, which focuses on youth education. The office has a Family Board and works with a small internal staff alongside external asset managers.

A legacy of early Amazon investments

Mike and Jacklyn Bezos invested several hundred thousand dollars in Amazon, providing the “initial startup capital” for Jeff Bezos. Their children, Christina and Mark, also invested early, and those investments would now be worth over $1 billion each if left untouched.

Mark Bezos is expected to have his wealth managed through Aurora Borealis. He previously co-founded a private-equity firm, HighPost Capital, and has been involved in charitable work in New York City.

The hiring of a CEO signals Aurora Borealis’ ambition to manage the family’s growing wealth effectively. It reflects the increasing role of family offices as stable investment sources for the ultra-wealthy while securing financial management for future generations.

FAQs:

1. What is Aurora Borealis?

Aurora Borealis is the family office of Mike and the late Jacklyn Bezos. It was created in 2020 to manage the family’s wealth, support future generations, and diversify investments beyond Amazon.

2. Why is Jeff Bezos’ father hiring a CEO?

Mike Bezos is hiring a CEO to lead Aurora Borealis as it expands. The CEO will oversee investments, manage a team, and work with external asset managers to handle the family’s growing fortune.

3. How do family offices work?

Family offices are private firms that manage wealthy families’ assets. They offer services such as investment management, tax and legal advice, and sometimes concierge support like managing homes or private jets.