Jackie Bezos cause of death: How did Jeff Bezos' mother die? All on Lewy Body Dementia battle

Jacklyn ‘Jackie’ Bezos, the mother of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has died at her home in Miami at the age of 78. Her death was announced Thursday by the Bezos Scholars Program, which described her passing as ‘a quiet final chapter to a life that embodied grit, determination, kindness, and service to others’. Jeff Bezos's mother, Jacklyn, has died at 78(Bezos Family Foundation)

“As a young, single mom, Jackie was relentless – taking night school classes following high school and working in a bank by day. Her shift overlapped with a young Cuban immigrant who worked the night shift named Miguel (Mike) Bezos. The two fell in love and were married on April 5th, 1968, in what would be the beginning of a deep lifelong partnership across every aspect of their lives,” the tribute read.

Jacklyn Bezos cause of death

While the official press release did not reveal an exact cause of death, it mentioned Jacklyn's Lewy Body Dementia diagnosis in 2020.

She was cared for by her husband, Miguel ‘Mike’ Bezos, throughout her illness. The family expressed gratitude to the healthcare professionals who supported her over the past several years.

“In 2020, Jackie was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia, a progressive neurological disorder that she battled with the same dignity and courage that shaped every aspect of her life. Mike, her husband and partner for more than a half century, remained by her side at every step of this journey,” the statement further added.

Jeff Bezos' wife, Lauren Sanchez, meanwhile, shared a photo of Jackie on Instagram accompanied by a broken heart emoji.

Born Jacklyn Gise, she married Jeff’s biological father, Ted Jorgensen, as a teenager and gave birth to Jeff at 17. The marriage ended when Jeff was 17 months old, and she later wed Cuban refugee Mike Bezos, who adopted Jeff. The couple also had a son, Mark.

In 1995, Jackie and Mike took a leap of faith, investing nearly $250,000 in Jeff’s fledgling online bookstore. At the time, the internet was still viewed with skepticism, making the investment a considerable gamble. Amazon is now valued at more than $2 trillion, and Jeff Bezos is among the world’s wealthiest individuals.