Florida to experience season’s coldest weather with Arctic front on the way – what to know

After an extended stretch of unseasonably warm weather, Florida is expected to see its coldest temperatures of the season as an Arctic cold front moves through the state at the end of December. Florida weather: State to experience season’s coldest weather with Arctic front on the way(Pexel - representational image)

According to the National Weather Service, the Arctic front is expected to begin moving into parts of Florida on Monday local time and continue through Tuesday, Dec. 31. Temperatures in some areas could fall as low as 31 degrees Fahrenheit, raising the possibility of near-freezing conditions across northern portions of the state.

Warm spell set to end abruptly

The cold snap follows an unusually warm week across much of Florida.

On Friday, northern parts of the state recorded highs in the mid- to upper-70s, while central and southern regions saw temperatures climb into the upper 70s and low 80s, according to the Florida Department of Emergency Management.

The incoming Arctic system is expected to end that warmth abruptly.

Meteorologists say the cold front is part of a larger weather system sweeping south from the Northeast and Great Lakes regions. Those areas have already been hit by snowy and icy conditions that disrupted holiday travel, The Mirror US reported.

Arctic system impacting much of the US

Weather experts are forecasting widespread snowfall across the northeastern United States as the same system continues its path southward.

Large areas are expected to see between 1 and 6 inches of snow, with some locations potentially receiving up to 12 inches, according to reports cited by The Mirror US and Daily Express US.

“This fast-moving storm will pack a punch in the Northeast right after Christmas,” AccuWeather senior meteorologist Tyler Roys said, warning of major slowdowns on roads and at airports as the storm passes through.

What Florida residents could expect

While Florida will not see snow from the system, the temperature drop could be significant, particularly overnight.

Forecasters caution that residents in northern and inland areas should prepare for colder mornings and possible frost as the New Year approaches.

Officials have not yet issued statewide advisories, but residents are encouraged to monitor local forecasts and take precautions if temperatures dip close to freezing, especially for pets, plants and vulnerable populations.