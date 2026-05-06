Florida woman arrested on cruelty charges after video shows puppy thrown and kicked on pavement
A Florida woman, Imania Davis, faces six counts of aggravated animal cruelty for allegedly abusing a Maltese puppy.
A Florida woman has been arrested after surveillance footage allegedly showed a small puppy being violently abused in Hillsborough County, according to an arrest affidavit cited by TMZ and local outlet KWCH.
Authorities identified the accused as 33-year-old Imania Davis, who now faces multiple felony charges.
According to KWCH, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office cameras (Real Time Crime Center surveillance) captured the incident outside an apartment complex in Tampa.
Allegations captured on video
The footage shows Davis carrying a small dog and then throwing it onto asphalt twice, before kicking the animal when it approached her again.
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Investigators further allege she grabbed the dog by the scruff of its neck, swung it back and forth, and then hurled it approximately 10 feet, after which the animal landed near a roadside area.
The video has been described by authorities as disturbing, with deputies stating the dog appeared frightened and was left trembling on the ground.{{/usCountry}}
The video has been described by authorities as disturbing, with deputies stating the dog appeared frightened and was left trembling on the ground.{{/usCountry}}
Puppy found injured at scene{{/usCountry}}
Puppy found injured at scene{{/usCountry}}
According to the affidavit obtained by TMZ, deputies found the dog alive but visibly shaken when they arrived. The puppy was reportedly lying on the ground, trembling and not attempting to move.{{/usCountry}}
According to the affidavit obtained by TMZ, deputies found the dog alive but visibly shaken when they arrived. The puppy was reportedly lying on the ground, trembling and not attempting to move.{{/usCountry}}
A veterinarian later determined the animal suffered a broken front leg and a nose injury consistent with severe trauma. The Maltese weighed around five pounds, officials said.
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Officials also noted the dog was not microchipped and may have been a stray, appearing thin and likely searching for food.
Arrest and criminal charges
Davis has been booked on six counts of aggravated animal cruelty, as confirmed by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. She is being held on a $75,000 bond.
Authorities said deputies responded quickly after the surveillance alert, leading to her arrest shortly after the incident.
The puppy is currently receiving medical care and is recovering under supervision, while officials continue to investigate the case and determine its full circumstances, including the animal’s ownership status.