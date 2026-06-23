Florida’s Messiest Political Flap Is Over the State Bird

MIAMI—Tourist shops across Florida hawk T-shirts, hats and beach bags emblazoned with the flamingo. A two-story flamingo sculpture named Phoebe welcomes visitors at Tampa International Airport. Flamingo is the name of a magazine about the state. Dummy flamingos outside the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections during the 2024 presidential election.

You can send your children to a Flamingo elementary school, buy groceries at a Flamingo supermarket, get your hair cut at the Stinky Flamingo Salon or enjoy adult entertainment at the Brass Flamingo strip club.

The state bird? Naturally, it’s the Northern mockingbird.

But not for long, if a coalition of legislators, scientists, business owners, artists and Florida literati has its way. They aim to unseat the mockingbird, which has held the top perch for 99 years, and crown the American flamingo state bird.

“It’s the only issue that everyone in Florida can agree on,” said Dave Barry, the author and Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist who lives in Miami and recently joined Team Flamingo. “Except the forces of Big Mockingbird.”

Flamingophiles argue the rosy-feathered beauty is iconic, unique to the state, and making a surprising comeback thanks to conservation efforts and hurricanes that blew the birds back into local waters.

Jim Mooney has been promoting the birds for years. The Republican state representative’s district includes the Florida Keys and much of Everglades National Park, where flamingo numbers are rising.

“Nobody thinks of Florida and thinks of the mockingbird,” Mooney said, adding that it’s the official bird of several other states. “Flamingos say Florida—they’re on our lottery ticket.”

Mooney has twice introduced House bills trying to win official status for the bird, including adding the scrub jay as the state songbird in this past legislative session to broaden support. The scrub jay’s habitat is being removed, he said. “I wanted to bring awareness.”

It was a risky gambit. Some legislators worry recognizing the threatened scrub jay could empower environmentalists to protect more habitat.

Team mockingbird pounced.

The group has long been led by Marion Hammer, the former president of the National Rifle Association. The retired lobbyist has supported the mockingbird—and bashed the scrub jay—for decades.

“The mockingbird is a well-established, independent, prolific bird that doesn’t need government protection or our tax dollars to survive,” Hammer wrote in a 2023 Tallahassee Democrat guest column.

Scrub jays, she wrote, are “evil little birds that steal other birds’ eggs and kill the babies of other birds.”

Flamingos had been hunted almost to extinction by 1900, thanks to an international plume trade that valued their feathers higher per ounce than gold. In recent decades, sightings were rare and Florida classified them extirpated, insisting that any spotted in nature were escapees from zoos or sanctuaries. This boosted the anti-flamingo lobby’s argument.

Then, seemingly suddenly, the gangly birds began appearing in greater numbers all over the state. In 2012, a group of flamingos—known as a flamboyance—surfaced in Western Palm Beach County. They couldn’t all be fugitives, right?

“If someone lost 142 flamingos, they would notice,” said Jerry Lorenz, a retired research director at Audubon Florida.