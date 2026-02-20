Food Lion: Shooting off W.T. Harris Blvd leaves one dead; first details as photos show massive police presence
A shooting was reported at the Food Lion grocery story off W.T. Harris Blvd in Charlotte on Thursday.
A shooting was reported at the Food Lion grocery story off W.T. Harris Blvd in Charlotte on Thursday. One person was reportedly killed in the incident as per local media reports.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg police noted that the individual was killed around 4:45 p.m. near a Food Lion located at the intersection of The Plaza and East W.T. Harris Boulevard. Medic responded to reports of a shooting but found the person dead when they arrived there.
It is not clear what led to the shooting. The identity of the victim has not been released yet, and not much details have been shared about the suspect either.
Food Lion shooting reactions and visuals
“Shooting at the Food Lion Off WT Harris/Plaza. No traffic allowed to pass on either side so major backups. May want to detour if that area is in or near your commute,” a person shared on Facebook. They added photos showing massive police presence in the area.
Another person remarked “Check on ya ppl mfs shooting in food lion parking lot on the east.” On X, a person noted “Getting started early shooting at Food Lion in East Charlotte on WT Harris ..again Mayor this is safe city can't make it dark before we start shooting each other...source WSOC..”
Reports of the shooting garnered reactions from different people.
Food Lion shooting report reactions
On hearing the news of the shooting, one person wrote on Facebook “That’s why 12 was going crazy in traffic.” Another added that they ‘came from all sides’. It is unclear if the person was referring to the time of the shooting or the law enforcement presence at the scene.
Another individual noted “I wonder y it was so hot up there,” while one person remarked that someone had died in the shooting incident.
