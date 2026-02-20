Food Lion: Shooting off W.T. Harris Blvd leaves one dead; first details as photos show massive police presence

A shooting was reported at the Food Lion grocery story off W.T. Harris Blvd in Charlotte on Thursday. One person was reportedly killed in the incident as per local media reports. Massive police presence was seen near the Food Lion in Charlotte. (Facebook/Fred Dunlap III)

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg police noted that the individual was killed around 4:45 p.m. near a Food Lion located at the intersection of The Plaza and East W.T. Harris Boulevard. Medic responded to reports of a shooting but found the person dead when they arrived there.

It is not clear what led to the shooting. The identity of the victim has not been released yet, and not much details have been shared about the suspect either.