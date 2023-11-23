Former Beats Electronics CEO Jimmy Iovine accused of sexual abuse

A woman named Jane Doe has filed a lawsuit against music mogul and former Beats Electronics CEO Jimmy Iovine, accusing him of sexually assaulting and harassing her in 2007. Jimmy Iovine attends a ceremony honoring Gwen Stefani with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday, the last day of the one-year window under the Adult Survivors Act, which allows victims of sexual abuse to sue their perpetrators regardless of how long ago the abuse occurred.

PEOPLE reported that Doe claims that Iovine, who is the co-founder of Beats Electronics and a former executive at Interscope Records, committed crimes such as “assault and battery.” She alleges that she was “sexually abused, forcibly touched, and subjected to sexual harassment and retaliation in violation of anti-discrimination laws in or around August 2007.”

Doe is seeking compensation for her physical, emotional, and financial damages, as well as punitive damages and legal fees. She has not specified the amount of money she is asking for, but says it will be determined at trial. The trial will take place in New York County, and Doe is represented by attorneys Kevin Mintzer and Doug Wigdor.

Iovine’s spokesperson quoted to PEOPLE that they were “shocked and baffled” by the lawsuit, and that they had never heard of any such claim against Iovine before. They also said that they had not been contacted or made aware of any complaint by Doe or anyone else prior to now.

"This inquiry is the first we’ve heard of this matter. No one has ever made a claim like this against Jimmy Iovine, nor have we been contacted or made aware of any complaint by anyone, including this unknown plaintiff prior to now.”

Iovine is known for his work in the music industry, having worked with artists such as Dr. Dre, Eminem, Lady Gaga, and U2. He is also the co-creator of the streaming service Apple Music.

Wigdor, Doe’s lawyer, is also representing Casandra Ventura, better known as Cassie, the singer and former girlfriend of Sean “Diddy” Combs. Cassie sued Combs on Nov. 16, alleging that he raped and sex trafficked her for 10 years, during which he also physically and emotionally abused her. She also claimed that he forced her to have sex with other women and use drugs.

Combs’ lawyer, Ben Brafman, denied the allegations and called them “offensive and outrageous.”

"Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations. Ms. Ventura's demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail," Brafman said.

"Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs' reputation, and seeking a pay day."

He also said that the lawsuit was “amicably” settled the next day.