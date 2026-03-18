Fort Dix lockdown: What's happening at McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey, what is FPCON Charlie? First details
Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, which encompasses Fort Dix was put on lockdown on Tuesday as FPCON CHARLIE was declared in a statement.
Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst or McGuire Air Force Base, which encompasses Fort Dix was put on lockdown on Tuesday. The incident took place at 2901 Falcon Lane in New Jersey. Upon inspection, it was assessed there was no threat.
A statement from the McGuire Air Force Base read “Team JB MDL, minutes ago suspicious packages were reported on the installation. Security Forces and our first responders immediately responded, secured the area, and determined the packages posed no threat. We are grateful for the quick and professional actions of our first responders whose vigilance helps keep our community safe every day. Win As One!”
An earlier statement from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst had read, “JB MDL is currently at FPCON CHARLIE. Increased security measures are in place. All personnel should remain vigilant, follow the direction of security forces, and report any suspicious activity immediately.”
It added “We appreciate your cooperation as we prioritize the safety and security of our installation.”
FPCON Charlie is a high-level military threat condition indicating that a terrorist attack or targeting against personnel/facilities is likely.
As per the Citizen app “FPCON Charlie ‘Applies when an incident occurs or intelligence is received indicating some form of terrorist action targeting personnel or facilities is likely. 100% ID card check required’.”
The Citizen app report also noted that social media users had alleged multiple suspicious packages at the facility. As per social media users, non-essential personnel were being cleared from the base.
(This story is being updated)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More