Fort Dix lockdown: What's happening at McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey, what is FPCON Charlie? First details

Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst or McGuire Air Force Base, which encompasses Fort Dix was put on lockdown on Tuesday. The incident took place at 2901 Falcon Lane in New Jersey. Upon inspection, it was assessed there was no threat. View of the McGuire Air Force Base. (Facebook/Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst﻿) A statement from the McGuire Air Force Base read “Team JB MDL, minutes ago suspicious packages were reported on the installation. Security Forces and our first responders immediately responded, secured the area, and determined the packages posed no threat. We are grateful for the quick and professional actions of our first responders whose vigilance helps keep our community safe every day. Win As One!”

An earlier statement from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst had read, “JB MDL is currently at FPCON CHARLIE. Increased security measures are in place. All personnel should remain vigilant, follow the direction of security forces, and report any suspicious activity immediately.” It added “We appreciate your cooperation as we prioritize the safety and security of our installation.”