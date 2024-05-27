Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3: Battle Pass skins, weapons, map locations and more
Epic Games launched Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3, titled Wrecked, on Friday. The latest season revolves around a theme similar to a mash-up of Fallout and Mad Max. Ahead of the launch, the developers described the season in a blog post that read, “A ferocious sandstorm recently moved over the Island, creating a new biome in the south dubbed the wasteland.”
“The 'Wasteland Warriors' have already called shotgun on owning the place (they did ride in with the sandstorm, after all). This crew moves as fast as their decked-out cars, proven by the places they've already established,” the post added. In this article, we will explore everything about the new season:
Points of Interest
Fortnite has introduced several new Points of Interest in the new map that are run by different Wasteland characters.
Redline Rig
Redline Rig is a Nitro refinery run by The Machinist, the Wasteland Warriors’ master mechanic, who is available in the Battle Pass.
Nitrodrome
This point of interest is located on the south of the island and is ruled by Ringmaster Scarr, who runs the circus of the cars.
Brutal Beachhead
Brutal Beachhead is the Wasteland Warriors' base of operations, where their master muscle, Megalo Don, dwells. The map has also changed; Snooty Steppes is now called Sandy Steppes.
New Weapons
- Nitro Fists- Allows you to perform a three-punch combo, uppercut, or an aerial punch.
- Boom Bolt - A fast-firing moddable crossbow that shoots explosive bolts.
Going Nitro
Throughout the island, players will now come across two Nitro containers:
- Nitro Splash- is a portable Nitro container you can throw down to infuse your car (or yourself) with Nitro.
- Nitro Barrels- Nitro containers that Nitro-fy on contact, meaning they take off in the air when launched and explode upon landing.
New bosses and Battle Pass skins
- The Machinist- It features the unlockable styles Cobalt Burn Machinist (level 8) and Nitro Flare Machinist (seasonal quests).
- Ringmaster Scarr- requires level 38 and comes with unlockable styles Ruiner Scarr (level 46) and Night Hunter Scarr (bonus after completing Battle Pass).
- Megalo Don - is obtained after reaching level 86 and comes with unlockable styles Get Nitro’d emote (level 94) and Oasis Megalo Don (bonus reward after completing battle pass).
- Rust - The base character skin is unlocked at level 14. Other unlockable styles include Corrosive Rust (level 20) and Oxide Rust (seasonal quests).
- Peabody - It is obtained at level 26 and comes with an unlockable style Slap Peabody (level 32).
- T-60 Power Armor - requires reaching level 54 and comes with unlockable styles Hot Rod T-60 Power Armor (level 62) and Black Knight T-60 Power Armor (bonus after completing battle pass).
- Brite Raider - can be obtained upon reaching level 70 and comes with unlockable style Pastel Brite Raider (level 78).
- Magneto - This character will make a mid-season debut and will require the purchase of Battle Pass.