France’s Emmanuel Macron breaks silence on why he sued Candace Owens over ‘nonsense’ Brigitte conspiracy theory

French President Emmanuel Macron, who filed a lawsuit against Candace Owens, revealed that he did so to refute her “nonsense” allegations on his wife Brigitte Macron. France's President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron (AFP)

Last month, Macrons sued Owens for defamation after she falsely accused Brigitte of being born a man in her “relentless and unjustified smear campaign.” The couple sued her on 22 charges, including malicious claims and defamation, and they are even requesting damages.

In an interview with Paris Match , the French president discussed the issue for the first time since suing Owens, saying that he felt obligated to do so since the false charges had taken on a life of their own in the United States.

“This has become so widespread in the United States that we had to react,” the French President stated, as per the Independent UK. “It’s a question of having the truth respected.”

What the suit says

According to the complaint registered in Delaware state court, Owens initially made the baseless allegation in March 2024 and went on to elaborate on it in her eight-part podcast series titled “Becoming Brigitte.” The complaint claims that the Macrons have suffered “tremendous damage” as a result of her lies.

In order to avoid the “Streisand effect,” which is when someone tries to hide something in order to draw more attention to it, the couple was first told not to make a complaint against Owens, the French president told Paris Match. However, he stated that they felt compelled to reply due to the substantial amount of attention the claims have received.

Macron responded, “It is not freedom of speech to want to prevent the restoration of the truth,” when asked about the negative reaction he and Brigitte have received in the United States following Owens' comments. Those who talk to you about this so-called freedom of speech are the ones who ban journalists from the Oval Office. I do not accept this.”

‘It is dehumanizing and deeply unjust’

According to the complaint, Owens' comments exposed the couple to a “campaign of global humiliation, turning their lives into fodder for profit-driven lies.”

“The result is relentless bullying on a worldwide scale. Every time the Macrons leave their home, they do so knowing that countless people have heard, and many believe, these vile fabrications. It is invasive, dehumanizing, and deeply unjust,” as per the filing.

The Macrons attacked Owens' credibility as well. The lawsuit alleges that she routinely peddled “misinformation under the guise of legitimate reporting,” such as spreading conspiracy theories against vaccines, and “built a brand on provocation, not truth.” The Covid-19 vaccinations, according to her, are “pure evil.”