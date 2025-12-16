Fremont residents report unexplained loud noise; cause remains unclear

Residents in parts of Fremont, California, reported hearing a loud noise on Monday night, according to posts on social media and local online forums. The cause of the sound has not been confirmed. A file photo of Fremont City.(Fremont City government)

Several users on X and Reddit said they heard or felt a “boom” in and around Fremont, with some claiming it was audible in neighboring areas such as Union City, Hayward and Newark. To be sure, local authorities have not issued any statement on the reports so far. And these accounts could not be independently verified by HT.com.

Posts on the Reddit Fremont thread included residents asking whether others had heard a loud noise, with some describing minor vibrations in their homes. Others said they noticed a limited number of fire engines in the area, though it was unclear whether these were connected to the reported sound.

There were also unsubstantiated claims online suggesting an incident may have occurred near Northgate Park on Milton Street. However, other users who said they live nearby reported no visible activity, and suggested that any emergency vehicles had already left the area.

HT.com has contacted the Fremont Fire Department for clarification and will update this report as and when official information becomes available.

What to know about Fremont city

Fremont is the fourth largest city in the San Francisco Bay Area. On its official page, the city authorities tout the ‘diverse community mixed with the unique combination of being an incredible place to live, work, and play’, claiming it makes Fremont the ideal place to start a home or a business.

The city offers ease of access to transportation options like the Altamont Commuter Express (ACE), Amtrak Capitol Corridor, and the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART), as per the city page. Airports like the ones in San Jose, Oakland, San Francisco, and Port of Oakland can also be reached easily.

Fremont also has nationally recognized, high-ranking schools, which attracts residents, the city page says. It has a population of 230,504, with 64 percent residents holding a Bachelor's degree or higher.