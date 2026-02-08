Veteran French politician Jack Lang, a former minister, offered his resignation from a key cultural post on Saturday as pressure grows on him over revelations in the latest release of the Epstein files. French ex-minister offers resignation from Paris cultural hub over Epstein links

Lang, who has headed the Arab World Institute since 2013, is the most high-profile public figure in France caught up in the latest release of private messages from the convicted sex offender.

He offered to resign in a letter to French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, who told reporters he had taken note of Lang's submission and planned to launch the process to name an interim president of the IMA.

"I offer to submit my resignation" at the next board meeting, the 86-year-old wrote in the letter, seen by AFP.

Lang had been summoned to the foreign ministry on Sunday but that meeting is now cancelled, according to a source close to the ministry, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

His resignation offer came after French prosecutors on Friday said they had opened a preliminary case against him and his daughter Caroline over "laundering of aggravated tax-fraud proceeds" after they were mentioned in files related to Epstein.

Before he offered his resignation, Lang on Saturday told AFP that the accusations against him were "baseless" and he welcomed the probe.

"It will bring much light on to the accusations that are questioning my probity and my honour," said Lang, whose name appears more than 670 times in the released documents.

The 86-year-old has denied any wrong-doing, saying he was "shocked" that his name appeared in the statutes of the offshore company in 2016 and that he had only appealed to Epstein as a philanthropist.

His daughter Caroline, a film producer, also appeared in Epstein's will as a beneficiary of five million euros, according to investigative website Mediapart.

She has already resigned from her job as head of the Union of Independent Producers , which represents independent film producers in France.

A mere mention in the files does not imply wrongdoing.

Lang is best known as a flamboyant and visionary culture minister under Socialist President Francois Mitterrand in the 1980s and 90s.

As well as launching popular events such as the annual "Fete de la Musique" street party which exists to this day, Lang also oversaw major modern architectural projects such as the building of the Louvre Pyramid and the Bastille opera house.

- Pressure -

Public pressure had grown on Lang throughout the week despite his insistence that he had done nothing wrong and would not step down.

In a defence used by other Epstein associates, Lang insisted he was unaware of Epstein's criminal behaviour despite his conviction in 2008 for soliciting a minor for prostitution.

The head of the Socialist party, Olivier Faure, on Thursday had urged Lang to step down "to protect the institution he runs".

The Arab World Institute promotes Arab culture from its prestigious left-bank headquarters that frequently host some of the capital's most talked-about exhibitions.

Lang has said he was introduced to Epstein by American actor-director Woody Allen.

The Le Monde newspaper and Mediapart said no files released by the US Justice Department suggested either Lang or his daughter had been implicated in Epstein's sexual crimes.

Epstein owned a vast apartment on a west Paris street favoured by the rich and famous Avenue Foch and was a frequent visitor to the French capital before his death in prison in 2019.

mng-adp/ekf/gv

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.