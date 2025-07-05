From Macy’s to JCPenney: Here are the stores set to shut down in July

Multiple popular retail chains such in the US have announced plans to shut down stores across the country. The retail chains that have already announced store closures include Macy’s, JCPenney, CVS and Footlocker. Although many chains haven’t provided the exact date of shutting down each specific store, users can go online on the company’s website to check the status of their local store. Representational image.(Unsplash)

Macy’s

In a press release issued in January 2025, Macy’s revealed details of 66 of the 150 stores it plans to shut by the end of January 2026. This move is part of a plan which “is designed to return the company to sustainable, profitable sales growth.” Stores in New York, Florida, Arizona and California, among others, were part of the target list.

JCPenney

After filing for bankruptcy five years ago, a JCPenney spokesperson revealed that they will be shutting down eight locations this year as part of the bankruptcy protection deal.

Here is the full list of the stores that are scheduled to shut down sometime this year:

The Shops at Tanforan in San Bruno, California

The Shops At Northfield in Denver, Colorado

Pine Ridge Mall in Pocatello, Idaho

West Ridge Mall in Topeka, Kansas

Westfield Annapolis Mall in Annapolis, Maryland

Fox Run Mall in Newington, New Hampshire

Asheville Mall in Asheville, North Carolina

Charleston Town Center in Charleston, West Virginia

At Home

The popular home décor chain announced in mid-June that it would be shutting down about 200 locations after it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. CEO of the company, Brad Weston, said in a statement that they are “operating against the backdrop of an increasingly dynamic and rapidly evolving trade environment as we navigate the impact of tariffs”. The company has revealed details of the 26 locations it plans to shut down by September 2025.

CVS

CVS, the popular drug store chain, is in the process of shutting down hundreds of stores across the country this year. “As we first announced in November 2021, we’re realigning our retail footprint, reducing store density and optimizing our existing stores and pharmacies,” a CVS spokesperson shared in a statement. “We closed 900 stores between 2022 and 2024, and are planning to close an additional 270 stores in 2025."

The company hasn’t officially released a list of locations that will be closed.

Rite Aid

As part of its bankruptcy filings, Rite Aid will be shutting down an additional 123 stores apart from the 1,047 stores previously announced. The statement came on June 28. Last month, Rite Aid filed for bankruptcy for a second time to pursue “a strategic and value-maximizing sale process for substantially all of its assets.”

Foot Locker

Back in 2023, Foot Locker revealed plans to shut down approximately 400 stores by 2026 after reporting a sales decline of 0.3% in the fourth quarter, as revealed by Retail Dive. CEO Mary Dillon had spoken of the “lace up” strategy, which included efforts to simplify business and invest in other areas. Specific details can be looked up on the company’s official website using the “Find a Store” tab.

Joann

FOX40 reveals that the popular fabric and craft company, Joann, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in January of this year. A month later, the company announced that it would be shutting all 800 store locations in the US.

