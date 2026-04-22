Gabriela Saldana update: Judge delivers blunt verdict on FIU student's joke; GoFundMe raises funds for defense

A Florida judge has reprimanded Gabriela Saldena, a 23-year-old Florida International University (FIU) student arrested for a joke about Benjamin Netanyahu, as she appeared in court after her arrest last week. Gabriela Saldana (L) and Benjamin Netanyahu (R). (Reuters and X)

Charges against Saldena were filed after she joked on a WhatsApp group chat about planning an event at the university's Ocean Bank Convocation Center asking Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu to drop bombs at the Ocean Bank Convocation Center. Though she later apologized, calling it a "dumb joke," charges were filed against her, and she was arrested.

As she appeared in court on Monday (April 20) the judge ruled on her argument that it was a joke and pointed out that it may be perceived differently by "an objective person." After the ruling, the judge set a bond of $5,000 for her release.

What The Judge Said Judge Mindy S Glazer, ruling on the case, noted that though Gabriella Saldana has the right to make a joke, the legal standards for how the message is perceived may be different.

Also read: Who is Gabriela Saldana? Florida student arrested over alleged bomb threat while naming Netanyahu, ‘Drop some bonbons’

“I can understand your position when you are saying this is a joke, but to an objective person, it’s not a joke, and it would be enough for probable cause,” Judge Glazer said. “I’m not saying it’s enough for beyond a reasonable doubt. I don’t know if the state is going to be able to prove it in trial, but for purposes of this hearing, I believe there is enough for probable cause.”

GoFundMe Launched For Legal Defense On Monday, Alan Saldana, the brother of Gabriela Saldana, launched a fundraiser on GoFundMe to raise money for her legal defense. The fundraiser aims to support the 23-year-old FIU student " during a very difficult and unexpected situation that has impacted her life, education, and future." The GoFundMe has a target of $7,500, of which $2,269 has been raised.

The description noted that Saldana "is now navigating a complex legal and academic process, we are raising funds to help cover legal expenses and related costs so she can focus on resolving this situation and continuing her education.

"We understand the seriousness of the situation and are taking the appropriate steps to move forward responsibly. At the same time, we as her family and friends, believe strongly in Gabriela’s character and her future, and we are doing everything we can to support her during this time."