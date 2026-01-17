Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Gas pipeline explosion in Minnesota? Fires seen near Willow River in Pine County, evacuations underway

    The Pine County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the explosion reports, saying it received a surge of 911 calls around 1:43 pm on Friday.

    Updated on: Jan 17, 2026 3:19 AM IST
    By Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Two fires were reported near Willow River in Minnesota on Friday following reports of a possible gas pipeline explosion.

    Possible gas pipeline explosion near Willow River in Minnesota. (UnSplash)
    Possible gas pipeline explosion near Willow River in Minnesota. (UnSplash)

    The Pine County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the explosion reports, saying it received a surge of 911 calls around 1:43 pm on January 16, 2026. The incident was reported in a rural area west of Willow River. Residents at several nearby addresses were asked to evacuate as a precaution.

    In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said, "Several fire departments, EMS, and law enforcement were dispatched and determined it was a larger gas line that was involved. Multiple addresses in proximity to the explosion were asked to evacuate."

    "Nothing criminal is suspected at this time. Northern Natural Gas and responders are currently on scene. There have been no reported injuries. Nothing further at this time."

    Authorities have urged the public to avoid areas northwest of Willow River until further notice.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
    News/World News/Us News/Gas Pipeline Explosion In Minnesota? Fires Seen Near Willow River In Pine County, Evacuations Underway
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes