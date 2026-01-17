Gas pipeline explosion in Minnesota? Fires seen near Willow River in Pine County, evacuations underway

Two fires were reported near Willow River in Minnesota on Friday following reports of a possible gas pipeline explosion.

The Pine County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the explosion reports, saying it received a surge of 911 calls around 1:43 pm on January 16, 2026. The incident was reported in a rural area west of Willow River. Residents at several nearby addresses were asked to evacuate as a precaution.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said, "Several fire departments, EMS, and law enforcement were dispatched and determined it was a larger gas line that was involved. Multiple addresses in proximity to the explosion were asked to evacuate."

"Nothing criminal is suspected at this time. Northern Natural Gas and responders are currently on scene. There have been no reported injuries. Nothing further at this time."

Authorities have urged the public to avoid areas northwest of Willow River until further notice.