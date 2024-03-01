George Clooney's savage response to Trump for 'Hollywood Elite' comment resurfaces; Internet fans the flames

Back in 2017, George Clooney appeared for an interview with Daily Beast where he talked about several key topics revolving around the 2016 presidential elections, including Donald Trump, who dubbed him the Hollywood elite living in a bubble. Back in 2017, George Clooney blasted Donald Trump during an interview with Daily Beast.(X@@CalltoActivism)

In the resurfaced interview that is now going viral on X (formerly Twitter), Clooney, who sold insurance door-to-door back in Kentucky, called out Trump for his hypocrisy, stressing that the idea of "coastal elites living in a bubble is ridiculous" since many people come from the Mideast to have a career in Hollywood.

Recalling his own challenges, the ER Star went on to say that he was born and raised in Kentucky and had to sell insurance and women's footwear door to door to make ends meet at a very young age. He also recounted doing all-nighters in liquor stores to "buy suits that were too big and too long" and making ties out of the bottoms of pants so that he had "a tie to go on job interviews."

He further said his experience of growing up was "like to live without medical insurance for eight years."

"Here’s the thing: I grew up in Kentucky. I sold insurance door-to-door. I sold ladies’ shoes. I worked at an all-night liquor store. I would buy suits that were too big and too long and cut the bottom of the pants off to make ties so I’d have a tie to go on job interviews. I grew up understanding what it was like to not have health insurance for eight years.

Calling Trump a man born with a silver spoon in his mouth" he explained the struggles one faces in showbiz.

“He lives in a gold tower and has 12 people in his company. He doesn’t run a corporation of hundreds of thousands of people he employs and takes care of. He ran a company of 12 people! When you direct a film you have seven different unions all wanting different things, you have to find consensus with all of them, and you have to get them moving in the same direction. He’s never had to do any of that kind of stuff. I just look at it and I laugh when I see him say ‘Hollywood elite.’ Hollywood elite? I don’t have a star on Hollywood Boulevard, Donald Trump has a star on Hollywood Boulevard! F–k you!”

George Clooney' s fans hail him for clapping back at Trump

It is to mention that Clooney's scathing statements have reappeared on the internet ahead of the 2024 presidential election, in which Trump is the Republican frontrunner.

His fans have praised him for hitting back at Trump by calling the American actor and filmmaker a “fantastic” and “authentic” person.

“George Clooney is a fantastic actor and 10000x the man Trump will ever be. Donald Trump doesn’t deserve a star on Hollywood Blvd, but George Clooney does!” a X user wrote.

Lambasting Trump, one of his fans said: “He lives in a gold tower and has twelve people in his company. He doesn’t run a corporation of hundreds of thousands of people he employs and takes care of. He ran a company of twelve people! George Clooney is unstoppable”

"Donald Trump calling anyone "elite" is preposterous. Mr. Trump is so elite he thinks you need ID to buy bread at a grocery store. Elite douche beggary is his brand!!" third user wrote.

“Clooney gave a fantastic response by sharing his own life story so amazingly,” another added.

One more chimed in to say, “It is worth noting that Clooney's statements have been reposted on and off over the years, gaining viral attention.”