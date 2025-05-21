Gerry Connolly passes away at 75; What was the cause of Virginia Rep's death?

Democratic Representative Gerry Connolly of Virginia passed away at the age of 75 following a fight with esophageal cancer, his family revealed on Wednesday. Rep. Gerald Connolly (D-VA) died at the age of 75(Getty Images via AFP)

A statement posted on Connolly's X account stated: “It is with immense sadness that we share that our devoted and loving father, husband, brother, friend, and public servant, Congressman Gerald E. Connolly, passed away peacefully at his home this morning surrounded by family.”

Connolly was the leading Democrat on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform before announcing his resignation late last month due to the return of his esophageal cancer. He had also declared that he would not run for reelection.

Connolly clarified that the cancer resurfaced despite “grueling treatments”. He expressed gratitude to his supporters for the “outpouring of love and support” received during his battles against cancer and "our collective defense of democracy."

“Gerry lived his life to give back to others and make our community better. He looked out for the disadvantaged and voiceless. He always stood up for what is right and just,” a statement from his family added.

“His absence will leave a hole in our hearts, but we are proud that his life’s work will endure for future generations. We thank you for your love of Gerry, and know he loved you all so much.”

Gerald E. Connolly dead: Tributes pour in

Reacting to the demise of Conolly, one person wrote on X: “My condolences to the Connolly family for the loss of thus exemplary man and Representative. RIP”.

“Very sad news. Rep Connolly was a first rate public servant & policy geek. He was about getting things done, rather than getting likes on social media posts & was well-liked & -respect by his colleagues regardless of party. My thoughts & prayers are with his personal & extended family of friends, colleagues & staff,” another commented.

“Rest in Peace. Thank you for your service to this country,” one more chimed in