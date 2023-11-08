Get ready for the 2023 Republican debate: Date, participants, when and how to watch

Prepare for another Republican debate in anticipation of the 2024 presidential election. Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN and Robyn BECK / AFP)(AFP)

If you're considering watching, there are several key details to be aware of in advance of the third Republican presidential debate in 2023.

When is the debate scheduled? Who are the confirmed participants? Where can you catch the Republican debate live? And can we expect another Republican debate following this one?

Hindustan Times have you covered with comprehensive details regarding the upcoming 2023 Republican debate and what lies ahead.

What is the date for the third Republican presidential debate?

The third Republican presidential debate is scheduled for Wednesday, November 8, in Miami. Set to begin at 8 p.m. ET, the debate will be moderated by ‘Nightly News’ anchor Lester Holt, ‘Meet the Press’ host Kristen Welker, and "The Hugh Hewitt Show" presenter Hugh Hewitt.

ALSO READ| Vivek Ramaswamy puts America first with avoid 'endless wars' policy, Will his distinct foreign policy win over?

The eligibility requirements for the third debate of the 2024 Republican presidential primary have become more demanding.

Candidates will need to demonstrate a 4% standing in multiple polls and secure the support of 70,000 unique donors to secure their place on the debate stage. Multiple campaigns have already confirmed their eligibility to participate in the November 8, 2023 debate.

Who will be participating?

The GOP has yet to officially confirm the qualified participants for Wednesday's debate. However, several campaigns have stated that they've met the criteria. These include former Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. Notably, former Vice President Mike Pence has withdrawn from the race.

Former President Donald Trump, who skipped the first Republican debate and was absent from the second one, has also declared that he won't be attending the third debate.

Where and how to watch the third Republican presidential debate?

You can catch the live broadcast of the debate on NBC, in addition to NBC's streaming and digital platforms, which includes Peacock. NBC is typically comes with most cable TV packages. If you're interested in subscribing to Peacock, it's currently available for just $6 per month.

ALSO READ| Former White House aide Gabe Amo becomes Rhode Island's first black Congressman

If your cable TV package doesn't encompass this channel, or if you don't have an active cable TV subscription, an alternative option is to stream the debate through Sling TV. Sling TV provides access to local NBC, Fox, and ABC affiliates (where available), as well as NFL Network and ESPN with its Orange + Blue Tier plan.

While the regular cost of this plan is $60 per month, Sling TV is presently running a promotion that slashes 50% off for your first month, making it only $30. To learn more, click the button below.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!