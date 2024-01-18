Get To Know Your Customers Day: Here's what to know about January 18 holiday

Get To Know Your Customers Day is observed on the third Thursday of each quarter, i.e. January, April, July, and October. While the holiday has no concrete origins, it marks the importance of customers and their loyalty to business owners. This day also provides an opportunity for small business owners to get in touch with their customers to build healthy relations. Representational Image

Why is Get To Know Your Customers Day celebrated?

This quarterly holiday allows business owners to get to know their customers better, allowing them to get a deeper understanding of their wants and needs. In order to grow a business, it is crucial to develop better relations with customers.

When online shopping wasn't a thing, it was a common practice for people to purchase utilities from local markets. Back in those days, business owners were more in touch with their customers due to personal and face-to-face interactions.

However, in the era of artificial intelligence, offline shopping is losing its glory as people prefer to shop from the comfort of their homes via their mobile phones or other gadgets.

Although convenient, this has led to a drop in shopper-seller bonds due to a lack of personal interaction. However, Get To Know Your Customers Day gives shop owners the chance to better understand their customers.

How to know your customers better?

The best way to celebrate Get To Know Your Customers Day is to know your customers better. This can be done in several ways, either through online or offline modes. Here are some of the ways you can know your customers better:

Conduct surveys Build relations on social media Provide after-sales service Get feedbacks Offer discount codes and coupons Use relevant hashtags to capture customers' attention

How to celebrate Get To Know Your Customers Day?

Since the holiday is dedicated to customers, shop owners can celebrate the day by engaging with their buyers. If you are a small business owner, you can invite your customers to celebrate the day together.

To honour the importance of customer loyalty, business owners can provide special festive discount coupons to loyal buyers. Meanwhile, online sellers can celebrate in a similar way by launching limited-period sales on their e-commerce websites.