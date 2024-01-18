National Thesaurus Day: All you need to know about the January 18 holiday

National Thesaurus Day is celebrated every year on January 18. It is observed in honour of the author of Roget’s Thesaurus, Peter Mark Roget, who was born on this day in 1779. This holiday gives an opportunity to revere the importance of thesaurus and its usefulness. As people from all around the country come together to celebrate the holiday that stands for knowledge and learning, here’s all you need to know about National Thesaurus Day: Representational Image

Why is National Thesaurus Day celebrated?

The first-ever thesaurus was written by Roget, who retired from a successful career in the field of medicine. Since his retirement in 1840, Roget dedicated the rest of his life to working on Roget’s Thesaurus of English Words and Phrases. After more than a decade of hard work, the first thesaurus came to life in 1852.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Meanwhile, the word thesaurus itself has its origins dating back to the 4th Century, with the Sanskrit word Amarakosha meaning “a thesaurus in verse form.” Although the holiday is largely unofficial, National Thesaurus Day honours the work of Roget and the utility of modern-day thesaurus.

What is a thesaurus? Here's how it can increase your vocabulary

Thesaurus refers to a book consisting of a plethora of words and a collection of their synonyms. It is often known as a “dictionary of synonyms” or a “synonym dictionary.” By reading a thesaurus, you can enhance your vocabulary as it is a collection of words or phrases of similar meanings.

How to celebrate National Thesaurus Day?

One of the best ways to celebrate this knowledgeable holiday is to increase your learning potential by reading thesaurus. You can also mark National Thesaurus Day by spreading awareness about its history and significance. Additionally, you can give the gift of knowledge by handing out thesaurus to your family and friends.